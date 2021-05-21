Leadership updates

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

A number of important academic leadership changes that will take place in the coming months were approved by the Board of Regents on May 12.

Faculty of Education

Dr. Gerald Galway has been appointed to the role of dean, pro tempore, of the Faculty of Education effective May 3, 2021, to May 2, 2022, or until permanent dean, Dr. Karen Goodnough, returns to her post, whichever occurs first. Dr. Goodnough is on leave.

School of Graduate Studies

Dr. Aimée Surprenant has been reappointed as associate vice-president (academic) and dean of the School of Graduate Studies for a second five-year term, effective June 1, 2021.

In late 2020 Dr. Surprenant indicated her interest in being renewed. In accordance with the Procedures Governing the Appointment, Review, Promotion and Tenure of Academic Administrators, a committee was established to complete a review of Dr. Surprenant’s first term.

School of Music

Dr. Ian Sutherland has been reappointed as dean of the School of Music for a second five-year term. Dr. Sutherland indicated his interest in being renewed. In accordance with the Procedures Governing the Appointment, Review, Promotion and Tenure of Academic Administrators, a committee was established to complete a review of Dr. Sutherland’s first term.

In April, Dr. Sutherland was appointed to serve as vice-president (Grenfell Campus), pro tempore, effective June 15, 2021, for a two-year period, and as such, his reappointment as dean of Music will start upon the completion of his time in the vice-president role.

Dr. Karen Bulmer has been appointed acting dean of the School of Music effective June 15, 2021, to June 14, 2023, or until Dr. Sutherland returns to his post, whichever occurs first. Dr. Bulmer was selected following a call for nominations and expressions of interest from the provost and vice-president (academic).

School of Social Work

Dr. Heather Hair’s appointment as interim dean of the School of Social Work been extended effective May 17, 2021, until June 30, 2021. The search for the role of permanent dean of the School of Social Work is ongoing.