Next chapter

Teaching and Learning

By Jennifer Batten

The Shad program has thrived at Memorial for more than two decades.

Hundreds of high school students from across Canada gain life-changing experiences during the annual summer educational experience.

The program’s success is no accident.

Every year leaders, staff, faculty volunteers and others invest substantial time and energy to ensure every Shad student has the opportunity for an experience like no other.

Jordan Wright, Memorial’s lead for the 2025 Summer Canada Games, has been involved with Shad in various capacities for nearly 19 years and has been program director for the last four years.

“It’s enriching for the students but also for the volunteers.” — Jordan Wright

His dedication to Shad and his work ensuring the students’ experiences at Memorial are second to none have helped the program rank consistently among the top programs at universities across the country.

“We have wonderful support from across our university and external community that offers a breadth and quality of programming for our students,” said Mr. Wright. “We actively listen and are responsive to our students both in the program and from year to year to adjust the program based on societal trends and the needs of our group. And, of course, our culture and geography allow us to deliver unique and memorable moments and field trips for our students who are all from out of province. It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Mr. Wright has passed the program director torch to Kiley Best, fisheries biologist at the Marine Institute.

Ms. Best says she looks forward to leading the program and exploring new ways to offer innovative programming that will challenge and inspire the next generation of students seeking post-secondary learning opportunities.

“We are excited to add unique programming in 2025 with support from Marine Institute faculty and staff, highlighting the academic and industry opportunities the ocean provides locally and abroad,” she said.

Mr. Wright encourages members of the Memorial community to get involved in Shad if they have the chance.

“Getting involved in Shad is a two-way street. You get to share your passion or area of specialty with highly engaged students who are eager to learn, ask questions and interact,” he said. “It’s enriching for the students but also for the volunteers. Each year our session leaders remark how engaged our group is and that it’s one of the most meaningful sessions they deliver annually.”

To learn more about how to get involved with Shad, contact Ms. Best via email.