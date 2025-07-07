On the ‘BASIS’ of place

Teaching and Learning

By Courtenay Griffin

Labrador Campus is getting ready for its first cohort of undergraduate students.

The fall 2025 semester will see the start of Memorial’s new Bachelor of Arctic and Subarctic Interdisciplinary Studies (BASIS) Program.

Geared towards learning from a holistic approach, BASIS is rooted in its place in Labrador but takes a dynamic approach to learning with a focus on addressing the challenges and priorities of the North.

“We are very excited to welcome our first cohort of undergraduate students and to embark on what will be a transformational journey for both our students and our campus,” said Dr. Sylvia Moore, vice-provost of Labrador Campus and dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies pro tempore.

“Students will get to learn in different ways that will be rooted on the land, enable connections with the community and lead by their self-discovery.”

Limited space for fall 2025 is still available, with applications being accepted until July 15, 2025.

The Bachelor of Arctic and Subarctic Interdisciplinary Studies Program is the first undergraduate program of its kind at Memorial. Here are 10 reasons that make the BASIS program unique.