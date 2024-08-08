Parlez-vous français?

Teaching and Learning

By Claire Carter

French language education continues to grow in popularity across Canada, and the need for qualified French teachers has never been greater.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, both le Conseil scholaire francophone provincial (CFSP) and NL Schools are having difficulties filing French teaching positions in rural communities and facing teacher shortages. NLSchools has over 10,000 students enrolled in French immersion programs, and both boards are experiencing a steady rise in student enrollment.

To address this growing need, the Faculty of Education at Memorial University is launching its inaugural French education cohort starting fall 2024.

Dedicated spaces

Historically, the Faculty of Education has offered a French option within the primary/elementary program, with 40 students admitted each year in both English and French streams. With the increase in applications and the national teacher shortage, the faculty looked to create a dedicated cohort for French education.

Jacqueline Rideout, French coordinator with the Faculty of Education, highlighted the strength of the French education program. “We have developed an exceptional French education program here at MUN. Nearly 80 per cent of our courses are offered in French, complemented by two observation blocks and an extended internship in either French immersion or French first language settings. Additionally, students benefit from a cultural experience in Quebec City and enjoy a low student-instruction ratio.”

The new cohort will have 20 dedicated spots for students pursuing a French second language (FSL) primary/elementary degree.

The specialized cohort gives the Faculty enhanced flexibility in offering French education courses, tailoring learning to prepare students to teach Core French, French Immersion and Intensive (Core) French at the primary and elementary levels. The previous 40 spots will remain for English speaking teaching education, increasing the number of graduates and helping to address teacher shortages. Program qualifications will allow graduates to teach throughout Canada and around the world.

Recruiting and retaining teachers

A robust background in French is required for prospective French teachers. Candidates typically meet the criteria through being francophone, a French major, studying in a French milieu, or by obtaining DELF B2 or higher certification.

Financial assistance for the project is provided through the Canada – Newfoundland and Labrador Agreement for Minority-Language Education and Second Official-Language Instruction, supported by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador and the Government of Canada.

“Our government is dedicated to recruiting and retaining teachers, and this French language cohort will support those efforts for French teachers. Ultimately, this will further support students in the classroom as they continue to develop their French skills. To the incoming cohort: bonne chance! I am sure your experience at Memorial will set you up for success in your teaching careers. We look forward to one day welcoming you to the NLSchools and CFSP systems,” said the Honourable Krista Lynn Howell, Minister of Education.

Dr. Pamela Osmond-Johnson, dean of the Faculty of Education, expressed her enthusiasm for the new program. “I am beyond proud that the Faculty of

Education is embarking on our first dedicated cohort in second language French education. With increased immersive experiences and additional instructional delivery in French, the cohort model allows FSL students to better develop both their own language skills and their pedagogical approaches to French language instruction. Given the immense need for French language educators, the cohort is also an important step forward in bolstering recruitment efforts in the area of FSL.”

Applications for the new French education cohort are now open. For more information, email Jacqueline.rideout@mun.ca.