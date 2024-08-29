Recruit and retain

Teaching and Learning

By Jill Hunt

Memorial University is developing a new Student Enrolment and Retention Plan (SERP).

The plan is inclusive of all campus locations and levels of study and will support Memorial’s forward-looking student enrolment recruitment and retention objectives.

Last August, the President’s Executive Council (PEC) approved a work plan to guide the development and implementation of the plan.

Working groups were established to support the newly agreed enrolment and retention goals and are now undertaking this pan-university work.

The working groups have representation from across all of Memorial’s campuses, a key factor that will help guide the planning and monitoring process to success.

The Office of the Registrar is leading the initiative.

Five phases

There are five phases approved for the development of the plan.

The first three phases are complete; they included consultations with internal stakeholders including the president, vice-presidents, deans, associate vice-presidents and directors (or equivalent).

“The progress and collaboration to date has been foundational for our approach moving forward through fruitful and meaningful consultations with key university voices,” said Dr. Lee Ann McKivor, university registrar. “The Student Enrolment and Retention Plan is set to establish clear, long-term goals for Memorial’s recruitment and retention objectives, goals that align with Memorial’s strategic plan and that ultimately provide our student community with a supportive and engaging experience while not losing sight of our dedication to a strong academic community of teaching and research.”

Dr. McKivor says the next consultation phases will include further engagement with academic colleagues and the university community to look at progressive ways to meet recruitment and retention objectives.

Phases four and five are set to begin this fall and will include opportunities for all members of the university community to contribute to the conversation.

Inquiries about SERP can be submitted via email.