Teaching and Learning

By Memorial University

Memorial is seeking input from the university community on a report and recommendations to further advance the university’s commitments to human rights and EDI-AR.

“In March, we shared an update on Memorial’s new Human Rights Policy and committed to reporting back to the community with next steps and a proposed implementation plan,” said Dr. Janet Morrison. “The proposed plan includes detailed and relevant actions, and most importantly, a recommendation to establish a central human rights office to serve as the university’s visible front door and main hub for human rights concerns. This structure reflects best practices and is responsive to feedback from our community. Specifically, it would position human rights and EDI-AR work and leadership as visible, integrated and able to convene partners from across the institution. I look forward to hearing thoughts from the community on the next steps before moving to implementation.

“I would like to thank Chinedu Wisdom, project manager, recent Memorial graduate and former president of the Society of Black Graduate Students for helping us move this work forward, as well as the provost and members of the community who provided significant input into the development of the recommendations,” continued Dr. Morrison.

Members of the university community can access the report and submit feedback anonymously until July 15, 2026. MUN login credentials are required to access the report and form available here.