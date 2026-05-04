Student, meet industry

Teaching and Learning

By Chad Pelley

Memorial’s Faculty of Business Administration has secured a new accreditation agreement with Chartered Professionals in Human Resources (CPHR) for its master of business administration degree.

This new agreement will enhance employability for graduates of Memorial’s Master of Business Administration Program who are seeking careers in human resources.

The Chartered Professional in Human Resources designation is Canada’s premier human resources designation and is increasingly cited in job ads.

Benefits to students

Graduates who complete the degree with a minimum average grade of 70 per cent and who took the elective course BUSI 8210: Labour Relations may apply to CPHR NL to waive the entry exam known as the National Knowledge Exam and be exempt from any other preparatory courses.

“It’s another feather in the cap of our MBA program . . . giving our graduates a decisive edge in the job market.” — Dr. Travor Brown

The agreement is retroactive, and it applies to all qualifying graduates since 2001.

“The accreditation of our program fast-tracks the pathway of students and recent graduates to become a chartered professional in human resources,” said Dean Travor Brown, Faculty of Business Administration. “They can now earn a nationally recognized professional designation with fewer hurdles.”

Aligning programs with industry standards

An accreditation from CPHR also validates how well-aligned Memorial’s MBA program is with human resources industry standards.

“It’s another feather in the cap of our MBA program, which further distinguishes us from other Canadian MBA programs, by giving our graduates a decisive edge in the job market,” said Dr. Brown.

Provost Jennifer Lokash agrees.

“Constant improvements to our programs, like this one, offer students more and more reasons to choose Memorial. Strengthening our MBA’s alignment with employer expectations and industry standards enhances its competitiveness among Canadian business programs.”