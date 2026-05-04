Review of faculty and school structure 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The Board of Regents has directed President Janet Morrison to initiate a review of the university’s faculty and school structure to assess whether it remains aligned with the university’s current and future needs.

“Memorial is navigating significant and sustained enrolment and financial pressures. This review reflects our commitment to contract with care by reducing administrative complexity and costs where possible while strengthening academic quality, research intensity and student experience,” said President Janet Morrison.

Memorial is in a period of enrolment contraction, driven by the reality of fewer university-aged learners in the province to recruit and the impact of Canadian immigration policy.

President Morrison notes that the move towards a smaller university is not driven by an aim or aspiration to contract Memorial for its own sake. Rather, it is explicitly due to our changing circumstances: Memorial must respond with foresight to provincial and federal forecasts that compel us to plan for a 12 per cent decrease in undergraduate and graduate enrolment by 2030 on top of the decrease already experienced. The university’s sharpened focus on enrolment management is one factor to mitigating the projected loss.

“These factors, combined with rising operating costs and changes in student demand for specific programs, are placing pressure on organizational structures that were established under different circumstances,” said Dr. Morrison. “Together, Memorial must plan for its future.”

Guided by shared governance

Memorial’s bicameral governance system, which is enshrined in provincial legislation, provides for shared responsibility between the Board of Regents and Senate. In that context, the review will ensure appropriate oversight, academic input and transparency.

“The Board of Regents has directed this review to ensure Memorial’s academic administrative structures remain appropriate, effective and sustainable,” said Justin Ladha, chair of the Board of Regents. “I look forward to the outcomes of a consultative process with all members of the university community, including Senate, taking part in shaping recommendations that strengthen Memorial, now and into the future.”

Under the Memorial University Act, the Board of Regents holds responsibility for the university’s academic administrative structure, while Senate provides academic advice and recommendations on matters relating to faculties and schools.

Consistent with Senate’s legislated mandate and bylaws, Senate will be actively engaged throughout the process and invited to review and comment on any proposed changes before the Board makes final decisions.

The president will establish a representative working group, chaired by the provost and vice‑president (academic), to lead the review and develop recommendations. The group will be established this month and updates will be provided regularly to Senate, the Board of Regents and the Memorial community.

This review will focus on organizational structure, not academic programs or course offerings.

A report with recommendations and supporting rationale is expected to be released simultaneously to Senate and the Board in fall 2026, with final Board consideration anticipated in early 2027.

Current structure

Memorial benchmarks against nine other Canadian universities, chosen based on enrolment size and composition, scope of programming, faculty complement, operating budget, research intensity and number of campuses.

Relative to that cohort, Memorial’s faculty and school structure is an outlier. Specifically, Memorial has 18 faculties and schools, while the number of faculties, colleges and schools at comparator institutions range from five to 15.

Academic units at Memorial vary considerably in size, complexity, administrative infrastructure, research intensity and risk profile. Reviewing, and potentially changing the current structure, has been raised repeatedly by community members as an example of how Memorial could become more financially sustainable.

Building on earlier steps

This review is the next step following the executive restructuring announced in January 2026, building on the same goals of reducing duplication, clarifying governance, strengthening accountability and creating the right conditions for long-term academic and administrative sustainability.

In February 2026, the Board approved a change in academic leadership titles, reserving the title of dean for leaders of large, complex or professionally regulated faculties. Smaller, non‑departmentalized schools will be led by directors or equivalent titles as leadership terms conclude, or new searches begin.

Together, these steps reflect a deliberate effort to bring greater clarity and consistency to Memorial’s academic leadership titles.

Collaborative change

Faculties and schools are often places of identity, belonging and pride for students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners. Conversations about consolidation or restructuring can feel deeply personal and raise concerns.

Provost Jennifer Lokash says the review is also an opportunity to think collaboratively and creatively about new ways of working together to serve students and communities.

“As we undertake this review, our responsibility is not simply to redraw structures, but to ensure people feel welcomed, respected and included in what comes next,” said Dr. Lokash. “Faculty, students and staff know Memorial best. Their perspectives will be vital to developing recommendations that preserve what matters while reducing complexity and duplication. Ultimately, we are co-creating a structure that meets the needs of our students and our province now and into the next century.”

As this work moves forward, leaders are committed to open communication, respectful engagement and transparency. There are no predetermined outcomes, and feedback from across the university community will be critical in shaping recommendations.

This review is part of Memorial’s broader evolution toward a smaller, stronger and more sustainable university — one that continues to put students first, concentrates on areas of strength and impact, and fulfils its special obligation to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Further information about the review process, timelines and opportunities for engagement will be shared in the coming weeks.

Clarification: The fourth paragraph of this article has been updated to more accurately reflect President Morrison’s remarks that planning for change is based on current and forecast enrolment levels.