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‘Meaningful’ practice

Memorial's Faculty of Medicine a perennial recipient of national rural medicine awards

Campus and Community

April 30, 2026

By Kelly Foss

Dr. Andrew Hunt has a deeply personal connection to rural medicine.

A man holds a certificate and a small plaque in front of a sign that read SRPC's Awards.
Dr. Andrew Hunt, a rural physician in Twillingate, N.L., received the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Rural Service Award.
Photo: Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

Born and raised in Twillingate, he has since spent his entire career giving back to the region.

Last week, that commitment was recognized nationally as Dr. Hunt received the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Rural Service Award.

Rural Service Award

The award, which was presented to 10 Canadians this year, honours physicians who have made significant, long-term contributions to rural health care in Canada.

Recipients must be Society of Rural Physicians of Canada members for at least five consecutive years and have served rural communities for 10 years or more. The award highlights clinical service, advocacy and community impact.

“From first year to resident, we have students in Twillingate throughout the year.” — Dr. Andrew Hunt

A Memorial graduate, Dr. Hunt completed his undergraduate degree, medical school and residency at the university, before beginning his family medicine practice in Twillingate in 2011.

“I did most of my medical school electives and core in rural areas all over the province, and I focused my residency in Twillingate,” he said. “So, when I started my practice there, I had already built up a good patient cohort.”

Since then, Dr. Hunt has balanced full-scope rural family medicine with emergency and in-patient care, while also taking on increasing leadership responsibilities within the health system.

He is also a dedicated teacher and mentor and currently serves his second term as assistant dean of distributed medical education in the Faculty of Medicine. Distributed medical education supports training opportunities for Memorial MD and resident learners in more than 20 communities across the province, plus additional sites in PEI, N.B. and Nunavut.

“There’s never a time when I don’t have a learner,” he said. “From first year to resident, we have students in Twillingate throughout the year.”

A woman holds a certificate in front of a sign that read SRPC's Awards.
Kristina LeDrew received the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Rural Student Leadership Award. It recognizes medical students and residents who demonstrate sustained interest in rural medicine.
Photo: Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

“Dr. Hunt exemplifies the very best of Memorial’s commitment to rural medicine,” said Dr. Stuart Carney, dean of the Faculty of Medicine. “His decades of service to the Twillingate region, his leadership in rural health care and his dedication to teaching medical learners have had a lasting impact on patients, communities and future physicians across the province and beyond.”

Rural Medical Education Award

Dr. Hunt’s award was announced alongside another major national honour for Memorial University’s Faculty of Medicine, which received the society’s Rural Medical Education Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes the Canadian medical school that matches the highest proportion of graduates to rural family medicine residency programs. In 2025, 63 per cent of the graduating class matched to rural family medicine.

Memorial has received the award seven times, including six wins in the last eight years.

A woman holds a certificate in front of a sign that read SRPC's Awards.
Emily Parsons received the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Top Student Research Poster, in recognition of excellence in student-led research presented at the conference.
Photo: Society of Rural Physicians of Canada

“The evidence shows that the more time you spend training in a rural environment, the more likely you are to come back and practice,” said Dr. Hunt, who accepted the award on Memorial’s behalf at a gala celebration in Quebec City. “I’ve seen that first-hand.”

Rural Student Leadership Award

Two second-year MD students were also honoured at the award ceremony.

Kristina LeDrew received the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada Rural Student Leadership Award, which recognizes medical students and residents who demonstrate sustained interest in rural medicine through electives, community involvement, leadership or scholarly work focused on rural or remote health.

Emily Parsons received the Top Student Research Poster, recognizing excellence in student-led research presented at the Society of Rural Physicians of Canada conference.

“Together these awards highlight Memorial’s impact across the continuum of rural medicine, from student leadership and research to educational excellence and clinical service,” said Dr. Carney. “Our faculty’s commitment to distributed medical education ensures that students not only learn how to be great physicians but also experience the sense of community that makes rural practice so meaningful.”

Kelly Foss is a communications advisor with the Faculty of Medicine. She can be reached at kfoss@mun.ca.

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