Teaching and Learning

By Danielle Devereaux

A faculty member of Memorial’s School of Social Work has been recognized for excellence in teaching.

Dr. Ami Goulden, an assistant professor in the School of Social Work, received the 2026 Association of Atlantic Universities Distinguished Teaching Award at a ceremony in Halifax, N.S., on Sept. 16. Memorial University President Dr. Janet Morrison also attended the event.

The annual award recognizes excellence in university teaching over a number of years, particularly at the undergraduate level.

The Association of Atlantic Universities represents 16 universities in Atlantic Canada, including Memorial University.

Messages shape whether students feel they belong

A registered social worker, Dr. Goulden approaches teaching as a form of social work.

“I understand the classroom as a space where social work values are not only discussed, but enacted,” Dr. Goulden said. “Students learn not only from what we teach, but from how we teach.”

The goal is not only for students to understand concepts such as equity, accessibility, self-determination and social justice, but they experience them and carry them forward into their work.

“Good teaching is not one particular strategy or approach.” — Dr. Ami Goulden

Good teaching is “deeply relational,” Dr. Goulden says.

She believes it is critical for educators to pay attention to the messages students receive about themselves in educational spaces, and how those messages can shape whether students feel that they belong.

This sense of belonging, or not belonging, can deeply impact the future each student might imagine for themselves.

“For me, good teaching is not one particular strategy or approach. It is paying attention to students, being willing to reflect on our own practice, creating spaces where people can participate and belong, learning from the people around us and modelling the values we hope students will take with them into their own work,” Dr. Goulden said.

Through teaching, research and leadership, Dr. Goulden has advanced universal design for learning as a foundation for disability and neuro-affirming educational practice.

Educators and researchers across campus and beyond use universal design for learning principles in a variety of contexts.

In particular, Dr. Goulden notes that Jason Geary and the team at Memorial University’s Blundon Centre are the principles’ long-time champions.

At its core, universal design for learning asks educators to clearly communicate what students are expected to learn and, wherever possible, to build flexibility into how students access information and engage with, participate in, and demonstrate their learning.

Setting students up to thrive

A hallmark of Dr. Goulden’s commitment to universal design for learning is ensuring that students feel considered before they even enter the classroom.

Amelia Mitchell (BSW ’26), a former student of Dr. Goulden’s, says that rather than treating accessibility as something that must be requested, Dr. Goulden built flexibility, clarity and multiple ways of engaging directly into the structure of her course.

“This approach did not simplify the work; it made engagement more possible,” said Ms. Mitchell. “The flexibility within the course signalled trust that students were capable of engaging deeply when given the conditions to do so. In turn, this fostered a stronger sense of responsibility to my own learning.”

“Making learning more accessible does not mean lowering expectations,” Dr. Goulden explained. “It means being clear about what we actually need students to learn and thinking carefully about the barriers we may be putting in the way. We can have rigorous learning and accessible learning at the same time.”

Advancing inclusive education

Dr. Goulden acknowledges the importance of her mentors, colleagues and collaborators in helping to shape her teaching and commitment to disability and neuro-affirming educational and community practice.

This commitment extends beyond the classroom and is also deeply intertwined with her research and community work.

She founded and leads Newfoundland and Labrador’s Universal Design of Learning Community of Practice, served as co-chair of the disability caucus of the Canadian Association for Social Work Education and led the development of open-access academic integrity resources for social work students across Atlantic Canada.

Additionally, Dr. Goulden leads a national study of disabled social work students’ experiences of accommodation, accessibility and belonging and contributes to research advancing neurodiversity-affirming curriculum and disability justice.

In its citation for the 2026 Association of Atlantic Universities Distinguished Teaching Award, the Association of Atlantic Universities noted that Dr. Goulden’s “creativity, scholarly excellence and support for students and colleagues distinguish her as an innovative educator and leader. Her contributions have strengthened students’ sense of belonging and advanced inclusive education institutionally, provincially and nationally.”