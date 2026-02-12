Among the world’s best

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

The news magazine published its World’s Top Universities of 2026 list in late January and includes rankings of 500 academic institutions around the world.

Memorial offers more than 300 undergraduate program options including certificates, diplomas and degrees, and over 100 graduate diplomas, master’s degrees and doctoral degree programs.

“The fact that Time’s rankings emphasize student success in research, innovation and leadership is proof that Memorial is on the right track,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, president and vice-chancellor of Memorial University. “Student success, research intensity and an unwavering commitment to academic quality are at the centre of everything we do.

“Our students and alumni are contributing to their communities and meeting the challenges of a changing world, because of their experiences at Memorial,” President Morrison continued.

Time partnered with leading global data firm Statista to analyze data from more than 2,500 institutions worldwide with a focus on three key pillars of excellence in higher education: academic capacity and performance, innovation and economic impact, and global engagement.

Time’s World’s Top Universities rankings will be published in the magazine’s print edition on Feb. 20.

Memorial University is among the top-ranked universities worldwide, with robust international standing.

Strong global performance

Memorial ranks No. 8 in the comprehensive Canadian universities category in Maclean’s Magazine. In Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings, Memorial is in the top 600 universities worldwide.

By subject, Times Higher Education ranks Memorial’s engineering, computer science and physical sciences programs in the top 300; Times places Memorial’s engineering program No. 6 in Canada, growing its international impact and academic strength.

In the QS World University Rankings, Memorial is in the top 700. In the Academic Ranking of World Universities ShanghaiRanking for Comprehensive, Memorial places in the top 800.