Best and brightest

By Susan White

Business leaders Jocelyn Perry and Peter Woodward will receive top honours from Memorial University’s Faculty of Business Administration at Partners, an annual event recognizing entrepreneurial and student excellence.

Ms. Perry will receive the 2025 Alumni Honour Award.

Mr. Woodward will take home the P.J. Gardiner 2025 Newfoundland and Labrador Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Business students Stephanie O’Quinn and Aman Gangani will be recognized for their contributions to student and university life through volunteerism, as well as their demonstrated ability to apply academic experience in a real-world context.

Alumni Honour Award

Ms. Perry is the executive vice-president and chief financial officer of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American energy delivery business. She earned a bachelor of commerce (co-op.)(hons.) degree from Memorial in 1993.

With nearly 30 years of financial and utility leadership, Ms. Perry oversees the financial management of more than $70 billion in assets throughout Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Prior to her current role at Fortis, she spent 13 years at Newfoundland Power in roles that included being the company’s first woman president and chief executive officer.

“I’m extremely grateful for the educational foundation provided to me by Memorial University,” said Ms. Perry. “There have been so many incredible business leaders who are alumni of this remarkable institution. It’s truly an honour to be recognized.”

Ms. Perry is a fellow chartered professional accountant and is a member of the Association of Chartered Professional Accountants of Newfoundland and Labrador.

In 2019, she was named one of Canada’s most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network. In 2022, Atlantic Business Magazine listed her among its 25 Most Powerful Women in Business.

Ms. Perry shares her expertise with industry and the community by serving on several boards including those of Solace Power and Fortis utilities UNS Energy and ITC Holdings.

She also chairs Advantage St. John’s, is a board member of Shorefast and is a past chair of the Health Care Foundation.

Entrepreneur of the Year

Mr. Woodward (B.Comm.(Co-op.)’81) is president and CEO of the Woodward Group of Companies, a diversified, family-owned business based in Happy Valley-Goose Bay that has been serving northern and remote areas for over 60 years.

The Woodward Group owns subsidiaries with interests in oil distribution, automotive, military contracting and real estate, and employs over 800 people.

“I am delighted to receive this award from Memorial’s business faculty,” said Mr. Woodward, who’s also director of The Shaw Group and Emera. “My undergraduate years at Memorial were some of the best years. They were formative and a major contributor to a life full of success and happiness. Memorial holds a special place in my heart and I truly am appreciative of this recognition.”

Mr. Woodward previously served as chair of the Labrador Health Corporation, Labrador College and the Premier’s Advisory Council and has been a board director of F.P. Resources and Newfoundland Power.

In 2024 he was inducted into the Junior Achievement Newfoundland and Labrador Business Hall of Fame.

Mr. Woodward’s contributions to Memorial include a donation to the business faculty that launched the Mel Woodward Cup, a startup pitch competition for student entrepreneurs hosted by the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship.

The competition marks its ninth year in 2025.

Student citizenship awards

Ms. O’Quinn, originally from Stephenville, will receive the 2025 Dr. Victor Young Graduate Student Citizenship Award.

Ms. O’Quinn holds a bachelor of kinesiology degree from Memorial and is in her final semester of the Master of Business Administration Program while continuing to work full time in operations and business development.

She’s an avid volunteer and currently serves as an ambassador with the St. John’s Board of Trade. Previous volunteer engagements include organizations such as Caring Cards N.L., Spin4Kids and the Women’s Resource Centre (now known as Intersections on the St. John’s campus).

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunities Memorial and the business faculty have provided to learn and connect with great local organizations,” said Ms. O’Quinn. “This award is truly a reflection of the support and encouragement that I have received along the way, and I look forward to continuing to give back and contribute to the community that has given me so much.”

Ms. O’Quinn has been an active student, seeking opportunities to strengthen her skills in strategy and business development through an internship with Creative Destruction Labs Atlantic, case competitions and mentoring and industry events offered by the business faculty.

Duty to community

Mr. Gangani is in his fourth year of the Bachelor of Commerce (Co-operative) Program. He will take home the Dr. Robert Crosbie Undergraduate Citizenship Award.

Originally from Babra in the state of Gujarat, India, Mr. Gangani has been an active student and volunteer during his time at Memorial.

He’s completed a work term at MNP LLP and internships at Deloitte and 7 Fathoms Seaweed Skin Care.

On campus, he’s been a mapping assistant at the Queen Elizabeth II Library, an events marketer at the School of Graduate Studies and a volunteer at HackFrost N.L.

Mr. Gangani has applied his business studies to roles off campus as well, volunteering with Canada Revenue Agency to help community members file income tax returns.

He’s supported various fundraising efforts for music and sports resources and volunteered at the Great Canadian Kitchen Party. Prior to moving to Canada, he volunteered at an orphanage and government schools.

“It takes a village to raise a child. The ability to use my business skills to better the community is an attempt to fulfil my duty to the village,” said Mr. Gangani. “The opportunities, guidance and lessons I’ve received have been a big part of my journey. Transforming them into actions that uplift and help others is my responsibility.”

Mr. Gangani is currently a vendor management intern with N.L. Health Services and a research assistant for Dr. Jennifer Selby, professor of political science and religion in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences.

In 2023 he won the David Curran Award from Memorial’s Harris Centre, the N.L. Regional Economic Development Association and Municipalities N.L. for his efforts to empower rural communities and foster the connection between Memorial students and researchers focused on the socio-economic prosperity of the province.

‘Integral link’

The 38th annual Partners Celebration will be held on Wednesday, April 9, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Emera Innovation Exchange, Signal Hill Campus, in St. John’s.

Tickets may be purchased by emailing busipartners@mun.ca.

“There is an integral link between Memorial’s business faculty and the success of the broader community,” said Dr. Travor Brown, the dean at the business faculty.

Dr. Brown adds that the faculty provides education and research for all sectors of the economy, which responds with funding, partnerships and more.

“It takes all of us working together to develop leaders who are prepared to guide our province into the future. At Partners, we celebrate this link while also recognizing the important contributions that leaders and students have made to better their communities and their organizations.”