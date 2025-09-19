 Go to page content

‘Biggest honour’

Updated terms of reference for prestigious presidential award

Campus and Community

Sept. 19, 2025

By Jeff Green

The terms of reference for Memorial University’s top institutional honour have been revised.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship, named for the first president of Memorial University College, was first awarded in 2013.

The objective of the recent updates, approved by the President’s Executive Council, was to embed Memorial’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism and indigenization in operations and to include academic and community service to the award criteria.

The updated terms of reference can be found here.

The award recognizes faculty who embody the university’s mission by demonstrating innovation and excellence in teaching and learning; research, scholarship and creative activity; academic service; and public engagement.

The award is comprised of the lifetime designation Distinguished University Professor and a one-time unrestricted grant ($20,000) to support future teaching and learning, research, public engagement and/or service activities at Memorial University.

“Memorial is home to dedicated and distinguished faculty members whose leading-edge work enriches our university community, province and world,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “We encourage you to think of deserving individuals and nominate them for Memorial’s biggest honour.”

Graphic with the text Do you know a phenomenal professor? Nominate them for the John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship. The President's Awards 2025. A graphic featuring a star, trophy and leaves is included.

High-profile awardees

Previous recipients include Dr. Proton Rahman, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. TA Loeffler, School of Human Kinetics and Recreation; Dr. Nancy Dahn and Prof. Timothy Steeves, School of Music; Dr. Ursula Kelly, Faculty of Education; Dr. William Montevecchi, Faculty of Science; Dr. Barbara Neis, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Alex Faseruk, Faculty of Business Administration; Dr. John Brosnan, Faculty of Science; and Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Faculty of Medicine.

Oct. 31 deadline

Nominations for the award are due by Friday, Oct. 31.

Completed nomination packages must be submitted electronically to the vice-president (research), via researchawards@mun.ca.

Please contact your unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of the award.

Jeff Green is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Research). He can be reached at jeffg@mun.ca.

Topics

