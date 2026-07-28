Defining the future

Research

By Jeff Green

If every great discovery begins with a question, researchers at Memorial University have nearly $10 million in funding to help find answers.

Forty researchers at Memorial sttudying everything from marine biodiversity to sustainable energy innovations to neuroplasticity are receiving support.

The funding comes from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada’s (NSERC) highly competitive research grant programs.

In total, Memorial researchers have secured $9,436,718 in funding. Teams are based in the faculties of Medicine, Science and Engineering and Applied Science, as well as the Marine Institute.

The support was announced on July 7 as part of a broader $630-million investment for natural sciences and engineering researchers nationwide.

‘Meaningful and impactful’

“Securing this level of support is no easy feat and reflects the scientific excellence and dedication of our research teams,” said Dr. Rod Russell, interim vice-president (research and innovation). “The longstanding support from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada underscores its confidence in the global expertise of Memorial University researchers and trainees, and their ability to lead meaningful and impactful work here and beyond.”

Below is a listing of Memorial’s results from NSERC’s Discovery Grants Program, Discovery Launch Supplement, Research Tools and Instruments Grants and Discovery Grants – Northern Research Supplements Program competitions.

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Kensuke Hirasawa, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Viral control of exosome biogenesis and its role in transmission, $240,000

Dr. Anthony Incognito, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Stress-induced sympathetic neuroplasticity in humans, $210,000

Dr. Joseph Olayemi Olajide, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Molecular dynamics of synaptic signaling in memory circuits, $190,000

Total: $640,000

Faculty of Science

Dr. Lindsay Cahill, Department of Chemistry, Advanced solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance methods to understand environmental pollutant accumulation, biotransformation, and metabolic toxicity, $240,000

Dr. Elsa Cardoso-Bihlo, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Geometric machine learning for geophysical fluid dynamics, $122,900

Dr. Suzanne Dufour, Department of Biology, A closer look at extracellular symbiosis using marine molluscs as model systems, $220,000

Dr. Travis Fridgen, Department of Chemistry, Molecular Level Insights Into Non-Covalent Interactions Affecting Structures, Energetics, Reactivities of Gaseous Biomolecular Complexes, $200,000

Dr. Patrick Gagnon, Department of Ocean Sciences, Structuring mechanisms of cold marine benthic ecosystems in the face of climate change: leveraging Western science and Indigenous knowledge, $270,000

Dr. Kathleen Hourihan, Department of Psychology, The influences of emotion and choice on the monitoring and control of memory, $220,000

Dr. Karl Jobst, Department of Chemistry, Development and application of analytical and computational tools to sequence the exposome, $295,000

Dr. Mikhail Kotchetov, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Gradings in Lie theory and beyond, $185,000

Dr. Shawn Leroux, Department of Biology, Animal Effects on Ecosystem Elemental Cycling, $315,000

Dr. Annie Mercier, Department of Ocean Sciences, Life-history strategies in extreme benthic environments: insights into persistence and shifts in marine biodiversity, $270,000

Dr. Myongin Oh, Department of Chemistry, Integrative Data-Driven Discovery of Collective Variables for Molecular Dynamics: Applications in Biomolecular Interactions and Sustainable Catalysis, $175,000

Dr. Fereidoon Shahidi, Department of Human Biosciences, Molecular Interactions of Phenolic Compounds with other Food Biomolecules: Structural and Processing Effects, $195,000

Dr. Kapil Tahlan, Department of Biology, From Biosynthetic Gene Clusters to Molecules: Deciphering the Complexities of Streptomyces Specialized Metabolism, $270,000

Dr. Heloise Therien-Aubin, Department of Chemistry, Nanostructured sulfur-rich polymer nanocomposites, $225,000

Dr. Hélène Volkoff, Department of Biology, Comparative endocrine physiology and environmental modulation of feeding regulation in fish, $220,000

Dr. Susan Walling, Department of Psychology, Examining the Intersection of Sex, and Aging on Locus Coeruleus-Norepinephrine (LC-NE) Modulated Hippocampal Plasticity and Memory, $195,000

Dr. Yolanda Wiersma, Department of Biology, Micro to mega-landscapes: connecting knowledge systems to understand temporal impacts on species distributions, $240,000

Dr. Leonard Zedel, Department of Physics and Physical Oceanography, Development of Acoustical Oceanographic Techniques, $200,000

Total: $4,057,900

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Salim Ahmed, Department of Process Engineering, Prognostic safety and security risk warning framework for process and marine systems, $190,000

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nahhal, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Toward Intelligent Space–Air–Ground Integrated Networks for Future Wireless Systems, $210,000

Dr. Jonathan Anderson, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Compiler-assisted sandboxing for critical embedded systems, $210,000

Dr. Bing Chen, Department of Civil Engineering, A Community-based Arctic Spill Preparedness, Assessment, Response and Knowledge (ArcSpark) System under Climate Change, $260,000

Dr. Octavia Dobre, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Wireless–Quantum Computing Convergence for Next-Generation Sensing- Communication Networks, $490,000

Dr. Xili Duan, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Advancing Interfacial Fluid Dynamics and Heat Transfer for Sustainable Energy Innovations, $235,000

Dr. Khalid El-Darymli, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Sovereign Cognition: Multimodal Foundation-Model-Driven Explainable AI for Maritime Intelligence from Spaceborne SAR, $190,000

Dr. Mahzabeen Emu, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Quantum Accelerated Optimization Methods for Network Management, $205,000

Dr. Lorenzo Moro, Department of Ocean and Naval Architectural Engineering, Passive control of structure-borne noise from marine engines using acoustic black holes, $235,000

Dr. Adam Noel, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Signaling and Communication in Heterogeneous Biological Environments, $190,000

Dr. Kevin Pope, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Resilient Sustainable Energy for Harsh and Remote Locations, $215,000

Dr. Rocky Taylor, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Advancing Ice Mechanics Models Through Real-Time Imaging of Microstructural Damage Under Mixed-Mode and Environmental Loading, $305,000

Dr. Thumeera Wanasinghe Arachchige, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Sense, Share, Navigate: A Multi-Robot Localization for Autonomous Navigation in GPS-Limited Environments, $210,000

Dr. Jingrong Wang, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Efficient Distributed Systems for Decentralized Machine Learning, $190,000

Dr. Ting Zou, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Development of robotic solutions for the Canadian green energy infrastructure, $215,000

Total: $3,550,000

Marine Institute

Dr. Frédéric Cyr, Centre for Fisheries Ecosystem Research, Fisheries Environment in the Arctic-Atlantic Gateway, $195,000

Total: $195,000

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Ibrahim Al-Nahhal, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Toward Intelligent Space–Air–Ground Integrated Networks for Future Wireless Systems, $12,500

Dr. Khalid El-Darymli, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Sovereign Cognition: Multimodal Foundation-Model-Driven Explainable AI for Maritime Intelligence from Spaceborne SAR, $12,500

Dr. Mahzabeen Emu, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Quantum Accelerated Optimization Methods for Network Management, $12,500

Dr. Thumeera Wanasinghe Arachchige, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Sense, Share, Navigate: A Multi-Robot Localization for Autonomous Navigation in GPS-Limited Environments, $12,500

Dr. Jingrong Wang, Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Efficient Distributed Systems for Decentralized Machine Learning, $12,500

Total: $62,500

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Anthony Incognito, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Stress-induced sympathetic neuroplasticity in humans, $12,500

Dr. Joseph Olayemi Olajide, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Molecular dynamics of synaptic signaling in memory circuits, $12,500

Total: $25,000

Faculty of Science

Dr. Elsa Cardoso-Bihlo, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Geometric machine learning for geophysical fluid dynamics, $12,500

Dr. Myongin Oh, Department of Chemistry, Integrative Data-Driven Discovery of Collective Variables for Molecular Dynamics: Applications in Biomolecular Interactions and Sustainable Catalysis, $12,500

Total: $25,000

Marine Institute

Dr. Frédéric Cyr, Centre for Fisheries Ecosystem Research, Fisheries Environment in the Arctic-Atlantic Gateway, $12,500

Total: $12,500

Faculty of Science

Dr. Michael Babechuk, Department of Earth Sciences, Powdered sample preparation for diverse Earth Sciences applications, $150,000

Total: $150,000

Faculty of Medicine

Dr. Anthony Incognito, Division of BioMedical Sciences, End-tidal respiratory gas control system for hypoxia and hypercapnia exposure in humans, $135,654

Dr. Qutuba Karwi, Division of BioMedical Sciences, Heart perfusion rig for studying cardiodynamics and cardiac energy metabolism, $138,164

Total: $273,818

Faculty of Engineering and Applied Science

Dr. Rocky Taylor, Department of Mechanical and Mechatronics Engineering, Advancing Ice Mechanics Models Through Real-Time Imaging of Microstructural Damage Under Mixed-Mode and Environmental Loading, $100,000

Total: $100,000

Faculty of Science

Dr. Annie Mercier, Department of Ocean Sciences, Life-history strategies in extreme benthic environments: insights into persistence and shifts in marine biodiversity, $75,000

Total: $75,000

Marine Institute

Dr. Maxime M. Geoffroy, Centre for Fisheries Ecosystems Research, MAZE: Marine processes study of the Inuit Nunangata Ungata (Queen Elizabeth Islands area), $270,000

Total: $270,000