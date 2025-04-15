Building trust, building community

Campus and Community

By Dr. Hanh Do

When Neha Kumari arrived in St. John’s as an international student, she faced the daunting challenge of finding safe and reliable housing.

Like many students, she experienced the stress of navigating a new housing market, where trust and transparency were often lacking.

“I remember those nights of endless searching and uncertainty,” Ms. Kumari (MBA’24). “It’s a feeling I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

This personal struggle inspired AssuredHubs, a platform that bridges the gap between renters and reliable mid-term rental options in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“AssuredHubs is a website designed to cater to mid-term rentals, ranging from one to 12 months,” Ms. Kumari said. “It addresses a critical need for students, rotational workers and newcomers relocating to the province.”

Through its website, renters can access tailored services and secure housing with confidence.

The spark behind the idea

The business’s concept was born during Ms. Kumari’s time as a master of business administration student at Memorial University.

During her studies, she says she saw “a real gap” in the market. She and many other international students struggled to find verified and safe accommodations.

“I knew I wanted to create a solution.”

A major boost along the way was being selected for the Mitacs Invention to Innovation Skills Training Program and the 2025 Collide Validate Program, both built to support and guide new business development.

Customer testimonial

Since its launch in June 2024, AssuredHubs has served approximately 15 customers from numerous countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nigeria.

Mohamed Yasir, an international student from India pursuing a master’s degree in engineering in oil and gas at Memorial University shared his experience with the site.

He says Ms. Kumari’s assistance in finding him housing close to the university was “professional and efficient.”

“The accommodation she helped me secure is not only conveniently located but also impeccably maintained,” Mr. Yasir wrote in a review on the site. “Her dedication and attention to detail have truly made my move to St. John’s much smoother and more comfortable. I am deeply grateful for her outstanding service and support.”

AssuredHubs provides two tailored services to assist renters. The first is a one-time property viewing service, where the team represents renters at viewings. This includes conducting property condition checks, providing real-time photos and video walkthroughs, and summarizing lease details and obligations.

The second is a comprehensive property search service, offering personalized assistance for up to 15 days. This service includes an onboarding call, property searches tailored to specific requirements, viewing services and support with closing negotiations, such as finalizing move-in dates and security deposits. Both options are designed to simplify the rental process and ensure transparency for renters.

“[Memorial’s] programs taught me how to validate ideas and navigate challenges.”

In addition, AssuredHubs is actively developing its listing service, designed to simplify the rental process for landlords and tenants alike. Listing photos are displayed in an interface platforms similar to Airbnb, with vetted tenants gaining access to rental inventories. Bookings can be instant or subject to landlord due diligence, with flexible options for room-by-room and subletting arrangements.

Ms. Kumari says she doesn’t just show listings – she creates connections.

“Think of AssuredHubs as your friend in a new city, ensuring every rental option is verified and safe.”

Academic foundations of entrepreneurship

Ms. Kumari’s entrepreneurial journey is deeply connected to her experiences at Memorial University. She says participation in programs like the Learn Launch Program, conducted by the Memorial Centre for Entrepreneurship and the Entrepreneurial Training Program Summer Program were crucial in shaping the vision and development of her business.

“These programs taught me how to validate ideas and navigate challenges,” she said. “They’ve been instrumental in building AssuredHubs into what it is today.”

With plans to expand services and continue addressing the housing challenges in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ms. Kumari is optimistic about the future.

“Our goal is to ensure every newcomer feels welcome and secure from day one. At AssuredHubs, we’re not just providing rentals, we’re building trust and community.”