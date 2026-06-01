Collective bargaining update 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

On June 2, 2026, talks to reach new collective agreements with the first of Memorial’s employee unions will begin.

“Collective bargaining is an important process and Memorial is ready to engage in meaningful discussion with our employee unions,” said President Janet Morrison. “We will be focused on the university’s priorities: academic quality, the student experience and financial sustainability.”

Bargaining begins after either the union or employer serves notice to bargain, as per the terms of the respective collective agreements.

Currently, the following notices have been served and others are expected within the timeframes outlined by collective agreements:

Dec. 1, 2025: Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) served notice to Memorial

March 2, 2026: Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public Employees (NAPE) served notice to Memorial

May 20, 2026: Memorial served notice to the Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA)

Talks with CUPE begin tomorrow,Tuesday, June 2, and are scheduled for three days from June 2-4. Dates to begin negotiations with MUNFA and NAPE have not yet been set. Memorial has proposed June 17 as a start date to MUNFA.

“I want to thank the members of our community who are serving on negotiating committees and who are supporting this important work on both sides of the table,” said Dr. Morrison. “We will keep the university community and its stakeholders informed as the process continues.”

More information, including the members of the various negotiating committees, is available here. The website also contains general information on collective bargaining and unions represented at Memorial.

The information hub serves as the university’s primary and most reliable source of updates, announcements and relevant details during the collective bargaining process.

It is designed to keep faculty, staff and students informed about ongoing developments, key milestones and any decisions or changes that may affect the university community. By centralizing this information in one accessible location, the university aims to promote transparency, clarity and timely communication.