 Go to page content

Disaster chef crowned

Cooking contest highlights importance of being prepared

Campus and Community

May 9, 2025

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Yummy cooking smells were coming from the clock tower earlier this week on the St. John’s campus as contestants competed for the title of Disaster Chef.

That is not to say their food was a disaster. They were preparing dishes that could be prepared in an emergency using non-perishable food items and a camp stove.

Table set up with stove and supplies for the cooking challenge
A well-stocked 72-hour home emergency kit including non-perishable food items and a camp stove helps in the event of an emergency.
Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

This week is National Emergency Preparedness Week, which is a week to remind people to be prepared for emergencies.

“To raise awareness in a fun and engaging way, Memorial hosted this cooking contest known as the Disaster Chef Challenge,” explained Holly Tobin, manager, emergency planning and business continuity. “Faculty, staff and students at Memorial were challenged by us at Memorial’s Protective Services department to create recipes for a main course meal using only non-perishable foods and a propane stove.”

These food items would be part of a well-stocked 72-hour home emergency kit that everyone is encouraged to have in case of emergencies and prolonged power outages.

Three recipe finalists were selected based on the merit and promise of their recipes and they prepared their meals for three judges on Wednesday, May 7. The judges included Derrick Dean, executive chef with Lighthouse Hospitality, Joe Browne, director of protective services at Memorial and Dr. Angie Clarke, associate vice-president (Marine Institute) academic and student affairs.

Left- Right Disaster Chef competitors - Melissa MacLean (winner), Courtney Eddyand Nada Abdelhalim.
Left- Right: Disaster Chef competitors – Melissa MacLean (winner), Courtney Eddy and Nada Abdelhalim.
Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

The challengers were:

  • Nada Abdelhalim, graduate student and international student co-ordinator from the Marine Institute who prepared a bean medley in creamy coconut and tomato base with vermicelli basmati rice garnished with mixed nuts
  • Courtney Eddy, assistant general merchandise buyer from the Book Store on the St. John’s campus who prepared spicy tuna cakes over savory mash with jalapeno corn relish
  • Melissa MacLean, graduate student and senior planning analyst with the Centre for Institutional Analysis and Planning on the St. John’s campus who prepared the winning dish titled the sticky situation no power bowl

“We had 45 minutes from start to finish to cook and plate our dishes,” explained newly crowned disaster chef champion Ms. MacLean.  “We had the camp stove, dealt with 40 kilometer an hour winds, limited utensils, paper plates and disposable cutlery, but we were all able to make our recipes in the time given.”

Close up of three prepared meals that competitors presented to the judges.
The three prepared meals that competitors presented to the judges.
Photo: Richard Blenkinsopp

The three participants received an emergency radio and a chef knife and Ms. Maclean for creating the winning recipe also received a Memorial experience package, including family passes to Johnson Geo Centre and MUN’s Botanical Gardens, a planetarium show at Marine Institute, a one month fitness membership to The Works, a Memorial 100th anniversary t-shirt from the bookstore, and Jumping Bean Centennial Blend whole bean coffee with a Memorial University Mug.

If you haven’t prepared an emergency preparedness kit, please take time to consider doing so and if your unit would like to learn more about emergency preparedness and business continuity, please connect with Ms. Tobin.

Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey is manager of communications in the Office of the Vice-President (Administration and Finance). She can be reached at sandywf@mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

May 9, 2025

Awarding excellence

Andrew Kim receives international recognition for contributions to graduate enrolment management

Exterior photo of the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation, Memorial University, St. John's Campus.

May 7, 2025

Open for submissions

Applications due June 16 for institutional conference fund

May 2, 2025

Op-ed: Melanie Walsh

Tariffs at the table: how trade policies are impacting Canadian food banks

April 30, 2025

‘Exciting new chapter’

Memorial University welcomes Dr. Janet Morrison as next president and vice-chancellor

April 29, 2025

Deep donor impact

National award for leadership program, participant and entrepreneur's revenues grow by 500 per cent

April 28, 2025

Next big thing

A pot of $299,000 will help 15 Memorial international graduate students commercialize their sustainable tech research