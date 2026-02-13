Campus and Community

By Jeff Green

Nominations are being accepted for Memorial University’s highest institutional honour.

The John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship recognizes faculty who embody the university’s mission by demonstrating innovation and excellence in teaching and learning; research, scholarship and creative activity; academic service; and public engagement.

Named for the first president of Memorial University College, the award comprises the lifetime designation Distinguished University Professor and a one-time unrestricted grant ($20,000). More details are available here.

It was first presented in 2013.

“We are proud to celebrate exceptional faculty members with distinguished track records who are making a positive difference in our communities,” said Dr. Tana Allen, vice-president (research). “I encourage everyone to take some time to learn more about the John Lewis Paton honour and consider nominating outstanding colleagues and leaders who are dedicating their careers to enriching our world for the better.”

2025 recipient

Dr. Christopher Parrish, Department of Ocean Sciences, Faculty of Science, received the honour last year.

A global expert recognized for his foundational contributions to marine ecology, sustainable aquaculture and lipid nutrition, Dr. Parrish is the international authority on marine lipids and fatty acids. His lab was the first of its kind in Canada. He has conceived, developed and validated analytical methods and numerical approaches for lipid research widely used to trace formation and consumption of energy and essential nutrients in marine systems.

Dr. Parrish’s influential scientific discoveries have given important insights into environmental change and ocean sustainability as well as valuable solutions for aquaculture nutrition. This work led to ways to maximize animal health and the healthfulness of food products.

“I’m humbled to be able to join such a group of well-known distinguished professors.” — Dr. Christopher Parrish

A prolific researcher, Dr. Parrish has published nearly 250 papers in top-tier journals, which have been cited more than 14,000 times — an indicator of the relevance of his work. In recognition of his impactful contributions, he has been named to Stanford University’s Top 2% Scientists list and received prestigious awards from Memorial.

Dr. Parrish has championed curriculum and program development, establishing Memorial as a premier marine academic institution. He is deeply respected as a collaborative mentor who has trained students from around the world.

Securing more than $20 million in funding, Dr. Parrish frequently presents his scholarship to academics, industry and policymakers at conferences worldwide. He has led workshops on pollution monitoring in Mexico and is working with a social enterprise developing aquaculture off the coast of West Africa.

‘Great honour’

Dr. Parrish says he was delighted to receive the recognition.

“This is a truly great honour, and I’m humbled to be able to join such a group of well-known distinguished professors,” he noted.

He encourages members of the university community to put forward nominations for deserving colleagues.

Other previous recipients include Dr. Proton Rahman, Faculty of Medicine; Dr. TA Loeffler, School of Human Kinetics and Recreation; Dr. Nancy Dahn and Prof. Timothy Steeves, School of Music; Dr. Ursula Kelly, Faculty of Education; Dr. William Montevecchi, Faculty of Science; Dr. Barbara Neis, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Alex Faseruk, Faculty of Business Administration; Dr. John Brosnan, Faculty of Science; and Dr. Patrick Parfrey, Faculty of Medicine.

April 1 deadline

Nominations for the John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship are due by Wednesday, April 1.

Completed nomination packages must be submitted electronically to the vice-president (research) via researchawards@mun.ca.

Those considering applying should contact their unit’s grants facilitator (or, if the unit has no grants facilitator, the person with signing authority for your unit) to confirm if there are earlier, internal deadlines. These internal deadlines must be factored into the timing of the development and submission of these applications.

