Role models

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University honoured outstanding employees on Dec. 16.

Family and friends joined the individuals who have demonstrated excellence at our institution and in the community during a special ceremony at the Bruneau Centre for Research and Innovation.

The President’s Awards shine a spotlight on people who are among the most commendable members of the Memorial University community — teachers, researchers, service providers and publicly engaged groups and individuals nominated by their peers.

The recipients have distinguished themselves by helping nurture big ideas and by inspiring co-workers, students and others. They are true leaders on campus and in the community.

Congratulations to all recipients!

Meet the outstanding individuals below.

Distinguished Teaching

The Faculty of Business Administration’s Dr. Dianne Ford has made exceptional contributions at Memorial University as an educator, mentor and leader who exemplifies excellence in teaching and learning.

Since joining Memorial in 2007, Dr. Ford has inspired countless undergraduate and graduate students through her teaching in organizational behaviour, leadership and human resource management courses. She is known for transforming complex concepts into meaningful, practical learning experiences that help students connect academic insight with professional and personal growth. Her classrooms are marked by active engagement, mutual respect and a genuine care for student success.

Her dedication extends well beyond the classroom. As a sought-after instructor at the Gardiner Centre, she has designed and delivered more than 120 professional development courses that have enhanced leadership capacity across organizations and sectors in Newfoundland and Labrador and beyond. Her academic and professional teaching is informed by her extensive research on leadership, ethics and workplace well-being, ensuring her learners benefit from the most current evidence and real-world application.

Students and colleagues consistently praise her ability to create inclusive, empowering spaces that foster confidence, curiosity and lifelong learning. Dr. Ford’s mentorship has guided numerous master’s and doctoral students, many of whom now hold leadership roles in academia, business and government.

Through her compassionate approach, intellectual rigor and commitment to transformative education, Dr. Ford exemplifies the best of Memorial University’s teaching mission. Her impact is felt not only through what students learn, but in how they grow — personally, professionally and as leaders in their communities.

Distinguished Teaching

Dr. Vicki S. Hallett, a professor in the Department of Gender Studies in the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences at Memorial University, has made exceptional contributions as an educator, mentor and academic leader who models the transformative power of inclusive, justice-oriented teaching.

Since joining Memorial, Dr. Hallett has inspired her students through courses that combine intellectual rigor with empathy and creativity. Whether exploring gender and sexuality, methodologies or life writing, she invites students to connect theory to lived experience, and to approach learning as both an academic and personal journey.

Her classrooms are known for their openness, dialogue and care. They are spaces where every student is encouraged to think critically, listen deeply and engage meaningfully with others.

Dr. Hallett played a central role in developing and renewing the gender studies curriculum at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. Her leadership roles in the department have strengthened academic pathways and fostered a culture of mentorship across programs.

Students and colleagues alike describe Dr. Hallett as an inspiring educator whose guidance continues long after graduation. She is known for helping students find their voices and confidence as scholars, advocates and professionals.

Through her compassionate approach, deep knowledge and dedication to collaborative learning, Dr. Hallett exemplifies the importance of Memorial’s teaching mission.

Her impact extends far beyond the classroom, shaping critical thinkers, engaged citizens and future leaders committed to building more equitable communities.

Outstanding Teaching (Faculty)

Dr. Jeff Crane has made a transformative impact as an educator, mentor and colleague in the School of Human Kinetics and Recreation and the Faculty of Education at Memorial University.

A passionate and innovative teacher, he is known for bridging theory and practice through experiential, student-centred learning that prepares future educators to inspire active, inclusive communities.

In his courses, Dr. Crane immerses students in authentic teaching experiences by partnering with local schools, facilitating course-based practicums and designing engaging, hands-on activities that bring pedagogical models to life.

Whether leading a physical education methods course in Nunavut, creating a semester-long practicum in St. John’s or teaching the Sport Education Model through a pickleball tournament, he ensures learning is meaningful, reflective and fun.

Students describe Dr. Crane as a teacher who models the very best of education: demonstrating, coaching and mentoring with patience, empathy and enthusiasm. His approach gives students the confidence to teach, reflect and grow. Beyond the classroom, he is a trusted advisor and mentor who supports students through personal and professional challenges with genuine care.

As a colleague, he is equally dedicated, stepping in to teach courses, leading program reviews and contributing to national professional bodies. His work exemplifies a deep commitment to teaching excellence and to fostering a culture of collaboration and curiosity.

Through his example, Dr. Crane inspires not only his students but also his peers, demonstrating that outstanding teaching begins with genuine connection, continuous reflection and a love of learning.

Outstanding Teaching (Lecturers and Instructional Staff)

Gonzo Bennett has made considerable contributions to the Faculty of Education’s technology education program.

A gifted teacher, mentor and leader, Mr. Bennett embodies the essence of student-centred teaching — combining technical expertise, patience and genuine care to inspire confidence and competence in future educators.

With a teaching career that spans more than 35 years, including three decades in Newfoundland and Labrador’s K–12 system, Mr. Bennett brings unparalleled experience and insight to his work at Memorial.

His leadership has been pivotal in the renewal of the technology education diploma program, shaping its curriculum to reflect current practices and industry standards, while maintaining its foundation in hands-on, experiential learning.

Students and colleagues alike describe him as always present, approachable and endlessly supportive. He is known for his ability to make even the most complex technical concepts accessible, creating an environment where every learner feels seen and capable.

His impact goes far beyond the classroom, and he models what it means to teach with compassion, dedication and excellence. Through his mentorship, humour and humility, Mr. Bennett has left a lasting mark on countless educators who now carry his lessons into classrooms across the province.

His enduring commitment to teaching excellence and to the success of his students exemplifies Memorial University’s values and the transformative impact of outstanding instruction.

Outstanding Graduate and Postgraduate Supervision

Dr. Joshua Rash has put fostering student success in research and scholarship as a top priority throughout his career.

Dr. Rash, an instructor in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University, has secured $22.8 million ($16.2 million as a principal applicant) to support 31 research projects over the course of his time at Memorial University. He has also co-authored 34 publications and 31 conference presentations with students he’s supervised.

His supervisory and mentorship framework governs his stellar track record of graduate and post-graduate supervision and includes 13 graduate-level research associates, six master’s students, eight PsyD students, one PhD student and one postdoctoral fellow.

At the core of his supervisory and mentorship framework is the development of safe, compassionate, non-judgmental and trusting relationships. Other values emphasized within his framework include a competency-based experiential method and an integrated developmental model to supervision, as well as inclusivity and social accountability.

From an academic and professional development standpoint, one student noted that “Dr. Rash is deeply committed to providing his students with opportunities for research dissemination and scholarly development . . . Every year since beginning work with Dr. Rash, I have attended at least one conference relevant to my research and professional interests.”

Yet his support does not stop there. Speaking from a financial standpoint, another student wrote that “with the impressive grant funding he has received, Dr. Rash provides paid research opportunities for his graduate students to help ease financial burdens.”

From a self-care standpoint, he has been recognized by those he has and is currently supervising for centering self-care strategies throughout their graduate and post-graduate studies. Dr. Rash is dedicated to using and teaching strategies that help manage stress and prevent burnout in those he supervises. His commitment to the cause of graduate and post-graduate supervision is truly outstanding.

Outstanding Research

Dr. Ashlyn Swift-Gallant is a rising star in the field of behavioural neuroendocrinology and human sexuality.

Known globally as a “voice” in her discipline, Dr. Swift-Gallant, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University, has transformed our understanding of how sex-linked biological factors shape the brain and neurodevelopmental variation.

She has redefined how we understand biological sex differences, showing that brain development is shaped by the body’s interconnected systems such as the immune system, gut microbiota and placenta.

Her innovative research demonstrates that sex hormones can influence neurodevelopmental and mental health conditions like autism, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Her work enhances the understanding of mental health and aids in creating targeted precision interventions. She has published in top-ranked journals within her field, presented at national and international conferences and is a sought-after expert for media interviews. She has trained more than 45 highly qualified personnel.

Brain Canada invited Dr. Swift-Gallant to consult on neuroscience research priorities in the country. The Canadian Institutes of Health Research appointed her to its Institute of Gender and Health advisory board; the Society for Behavioural Neuroendocrinology awarded her its W.C. Young Investigator Award; and Memorial’s Faculty of Science awarded her its Distinguished Emerging Scholar Award. Memorial’s School of Graduate Studies also awarded her its RockStar Supervisor Award.

“Dr. Swift-Gallant has a rich, original and diverse research program with a central theme being the role of gonadal hormones in shaping brain and behavioural development,” said Dr. Cheryl McCormick of the Department of Psychology and Centre for Neuroscience at Brock University. “She is taking on leadership roles with Canadian research agencies, such as the Canadian Association for Neuroscience, Brain Science and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research. I would classify her among the top five per cent of researchers in behavioural neuroendocrinology in similar stages of their career.”

Outstanding Research

Dr. Kathryn Hargan is an expert in aquatic ecology with a focus on paleolimnology: applying sediment records to understand long-term environmental change.

Using cutting-edge techniques in molecular biomarkers and environmental DNA, Dr. Hargan, an associate professor in the Department of Biology in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University, studies ecological change over centuries to millennia.

Through her leading-edge work, she brings attention to the world’s critical environmental challenges. She tackles large ecological and often interdisciplinary issues, from municipal drinking water quality to the history of culturally important northern species with transboundary migrations to avian viral outbreaks across Canada.

Dr. Hargan’s current research program examines how changes in climate-influenced land use by past Indigenous groups and how animals, particularly seabirds, shape and alter coastal ecosystems over space and time. Her work contributes to long-term perspectives on the ecology of seabirds and waterbirds and their habitats, providing critical baseline information to conservation biology.

Dr. Hargan’s peer-reviewed articles appear in respected worldwide journals, including Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, Scientific Reports, Botany and Virus Evolution.

She has presented her findings at national and international conferences and leads a vibrant research lab, mentoring nearly 30 highly qualified personnel and actively supporting underrepresented students in research.

Through longstanding partnerships, she works collaboratively with Indigenous governments throughout Canada and has been recognized by the Weston Family Foundation for outstanding contributions to northern research. She also received the International Paleolimnology Early Career Award in 2022.

“One of Dr. Hargan’s most significant contributions is her innovative application of paleolimnological techniques to conservation challenges,” said Dr. Jesse Vermaire, an associate professor of environmental science and geography and environmental studies at Carleton University. “Her research is not only prolific and rigorous, but also deeply relevant to today’s most pressing environmental challenges.”

University Research Professor

Dr. Andrew Lang is recognized internationally for his important scientific contributions to the discipline of microbiology.

Combining originality and innovation, Dr. Lang, a professor in the Department of Biology in the Faculty of Science at Memorial University, focuses on the diversity and evolution of bacteria and viruses. Specifically, he leads an interdisciplinary team whose vital work is creating new knowledge in microbial ecology, genomics, veterinary microbiology, virus discovery and epidemiology.

Recently, there has been considerable worldwide demand for Dr. Lang’s expert analysis and leading-edge insight related to avian influenza viruses and the impacts on public health. His research emphasizes the importance of understanding microbial and viral diversity in natural ecosystems. Due to the risk of future pandemics arising from viruses in wildlife, the importance of Dr. Lang’s research cannot be overstated.

His foundational work on gene transfer agents — virus-like particles that mediate the transfer of DNA between bacteria — is impressive, providing critical new perspectives and shaping how experts think about microbial evolution.

He demonstrates an outstanding level of research productivity, publishing 12 book chapters and more than 100 papers. Impressively, five publications have been cited more than 400 times each. He has worked with the U.S. Geological Survey, the Canadian Society of Microbiologists and was instrumental in the formation of the Canadian Society for Virology. He has delivered nearly 40 invited international talks and has an outstanding record of supervising highly qualified personnel.

“Dr. Lang’s work bridges basic science and societal need,” said Dr. Forest Rohwer of the Department of Biology at San Diego State University. “His record shows sustained excellence, creative thinking, international leadership and a profound impact on his students, colleagues and the broader research community. He is among the most accomplished and respected microbiologists in Canada and world today, and he has earned the recognition of this award.”

University Research Professor

Dr. Andrew Staniland is a leading composer of his generation and is internationally regarded for his visionary work.

A professor of composition and electronic music in Memorial University’s School of Music, Dr. Staniland is a renowned Canadian contemporary classical and electroacoustic music composer with an exceptional record of research and creative activity.

Averaging six substantive works annually — and with more than 100 compositions to date — his work consistently garners acclaim by addressing important social themes, high-profile commissions and national and international performances.

Dr. Staniland’s numerous honours and awards are a testament to his highly original voice as a composer, including the Grand Prize in the CBC Young Composers Competition; the Karen Kieser Prize in Canadian Music; the Terra Nova Young Innovator Award; and election to the first cohort of the Royal Society of Canada’s College of New Scholars, Artists and Scientists.

He has been nominated for three Juno Awards, six East Coast Music Awards — winning two — and a MusicNL award.

As the founder of the Memorial ElectroAcoustic Music Lab, he has led interdisciplinary research teams that created two novel digital musical instruments: the Mune and the Jade.

“I find Dr. Andrew Staniland’s research and creation profile very impressive, not only in terms of the quality and variety of his output, but also in its sheer quantity,” said Prof. David Jalbert, a professor of piano and the head of the piano sector in the School of Music at the University of Ottawa. “His exploration of music and sound in all these different avenues: acoustic, electronic; in unusual and innovative instrument pairings, with spoken word, or with various types of electronics; and even in the creation of new instruments altogether, all add up to an extremely relevant composer for our times.”

John Lewis Paton Distinguished University Professorship

Dr. Christopher Parrish is a global expert recognized for his foundational contributions to marine ecology, aquaculture and nutrition.

A University Research Professor in the Department of Ocean Sciences in the Faculty of Science at Memorial, Dr. Parrish is the international authority on marine lipids and fatty acids. His lab was the first of its kind in Canada. He has conceived, developed and validated analytical methods and numerical approaches for lipid research widely used to trace formation and consumption of energy and essential nutrients in marine systems.

His influential scientific discoveries have given important insights into environmental change and ocean sustainability as well as valuable solutions for aquaculture nutrition. This work led to ways to maximize animal health and the healthfulness of food products.

A prolific researcher, Dr. Parrish has published nearly 250 papers in top-tier journals that have been cited more than 14,000 times — an indicator of his work’s relevance. In recognition of his contributions, Stanford University named him to its Top 2% Scientists list and Memorial recognized him with several prestigious awards.

He has championed curriculum and program development, establishing Memorial University as a premier marine academic institution. He is deeply respected as a collaborative mentor who has trained students from around the world.

Securing more than $20 million in research funding, Dr. Parrish frequently presents his scholarship to academics, industry and policy-makers at conferences worldwide. He has led workshops on pollution monitoring in Mexico and is working with a social enterprise developing aquaculture off the coast of West Africa.

“Professor Parrish epitomizes the scholar-educator and public intellectual this professorship was designed to recognize: a builder of programs and people, a pioneer in marine lipid science advancing sustainability, a partner to communities and a leader who elevates Memorial both locally and globally,” said Dr. Charles Trick of the University of Toronto’s Department of Physical and Environmental Sciences.

Exemplary Employee (Champion of Service)

Over the past 17 years, Cherry Ralhan-Khanna, program manager in the Office of the Vice-Provost Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism at Memorial University, has strengthened her relationships with colleagues across campuses, supported students and staff, and advanced numerous initiatives, especially the university’s International Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism Conference.

Ms. Ralhan-Khanna has dedicated her career to ensuring Memorial thrives operationally and in spirit. Her work has spanned a variety of administrative and project-based roles, equipping her with institutional knowledge and the ability to approach challenges with creativity and perspective.

One notable achievement is her leadership in planning and championing events for the Office of Alumni Engagement and the Office of the Vice-Provost Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism that have brought together diverse audiences, celebrated the university’s strengths and elevated Memorial’s visibility in the broader community.

A key pillar of her professionalism is her ability to function as a true team player. She collaborates with ease with colleagues across departments, listens with empathy and consistently elevates the work of those around them.

Equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism work requires persistence, compassion, openness, flexibility and a keen sense of justice. Ms. Ralhan-Khanna embraces these responsibilities wholeheartedly, managing complex projects with care and ensuring that initiatives are not only implemented effectively, but also resonate meaningfully with the communities they are intended to serve. Her attention to detail and organizational excellence have been central to the success of the office.

She speaks about the university with pride, not only as a long-time staff member, but also as an alumna, who came to Memorial as an international student to pursue a bachelor of commerce (co-operative) degree. Ms. Ralhan-Khanna treats the institution as more than a workplace — it is her community, and she invests her time and energy to making it stronger.

Her work consistently sets a standard that inspires others to take similar pride in their own contributions.

Exemplary Employee (Champion of Service)

As the manager of the Learner Well-Being and Success Office in the Faculty of Medicine, Jill Purcell consistently demonstrates her commitment to learner support and responsive leadership and fosters an environment where learners, staff and faculty thrive.

Ms. Purcell first established her reputation at Memorial University as part of the Human Resources Advisory Services team, where she was known as a client-focused and solutions-oriented professional. After 12 years in that role, she accepted her current role with Well-Being and Success in 2019.

The Well-Being and Success Office supports the medical students and residents at the N.L. and PEI campuses. Through transparent leadership, openness to feedback and tireless dedication, she transformed the office into a trusted, high-performing unit.

Ms. Purcell shifted the office from a reactive service to a proactive, learner-centred approach. She recruited and developed outstanding staff, empowering them to provide specialized services such as well-being, career advising, mentorship, financial literacy and event planning.

She introduced programs that foster self-efficacy and resilience, equipping the next generation of physicians to meet the emotional and professional demands of medical practice. In addition, she has been entrusted with numerous special projects, consistently bringing creativity, collaboration and dedication to advancing Memorial’s reputation.

She builds collaborative relationships with learners, faculty and staff and advocates for learners not only by responding to immediate challenges but also by anticipating future needs and creating a culture of care and enhancing the learner experience.

Ms. Purcell ensures that Learner Well-Being and Success staff are not only able to deliver exceptional service but grow professionally in their own roles. Her leadership cultivates a workplace culture that balances performance with care and respect, reflecting the same principles she champions for learners.

Exemplary Employee (Champion of Service)

Thomas Osmond, a technician in the Faculty of Medicine’s MUNMED3D Lab at Memorial University, has, in just three years, earned a reputation for his commitment to learning, research, sustainability and outreach.

Mr. Osmond provides technical expertise, design support and mentorship to a wide range of clients.

What makes his service exemplary is not just the high quality of his technical work, but the patient and respectful way he guides others through the process. Whether he is assisting a medical student with a first project, supporting a faculty member’s research or advising a health technology start-up on a prototype, he ensures that each individual feels heard and supported.

He plays a critical role in supporting innovators across the entire commercialization pipeline. He helps early-stage students and researchers explore ideas, assists start-up founders in moving their concepts into tangible prototypes and provides practical advice to companies advancing toward testing and market validation.

His ability to meet people where they are accelerates innovation at Memorial and strengthens the broader health technology ecosystem.

Mr. Osmond mentors work-term students, student volunteers and medical learners, teaching them the software, hardware and design principles behind 3D printing. He has also supervised high school and undergraduate student volunteers through shadowing and outreach programs, inspiring the next generation of innovators. His generosity with his time and expertise has helped students across multiple faculties succeed in their research projects, while giving them practical technical skills and confidence.

Mr. Osmond has embraced public outreach. He welcomes groups of high school students and leads tours for government and community representatives. He has also hosted a booth at Science Rendezvous events and volunteered at the Bounce Health Innovation Hackathon.

The activities not only spark interest in medical innovation but also build meaningful connections between Memorial University and the wider community.

Exemplary Employees (Champion of Innovation — Team Category)

The Department of Human Resources and the Office of the Chief Information Officer teams are this year’s Champion of Innovation recipients for their collaboration of upgrading Human Resources’ legacy case management system to OnBase.

In June 2024 the LBi Human Resources case management system was taken offline due to technical issues. Faced with the need for a replacement, Human Resources and the Office of the Chief Information Officer teams came together to identify and implement a solution that would not only restore functionality but also improve it.

The teams selected OnBase, a system that was already integrated with Human Resources’ processes and was familiar to end users. This strategic choice enabled a rapid transition while laying the groundwork for future growth and innovation.

The OnBase solution was built in-house, with no extra cost. In addition to the significant technical work involved with building the system and bringing it online, there was much work to do to decommission the old system. Human Resources staff supported each unit when closing active cases in the former system and saved documents to the appropriate OnBase locations.

The expanded use of OnBase allowed for the introduction of a more integrated, responsive and user-friendly platform. The system enables seamless integration with employment files, enhanced case tracking, improved reporting and increased auditing. It also supports secure and efficient file uploads, improving internal workflows and service delivery.

The upgrade’s impact is evident in improved turnaround times, reduced manual effort and better visibility into Human Resources’ cases. It has empowered staff with tools that support informed decision-making and has laid the foundation for scalable digital transformation across Memorial University.

The initiative reflects the power of interdepartmental partnership and the dedication, adaptability and forward-thinking mindset of both the Human Resources and Office of the Chief Information Officer teams.

Exemplary Employees (Team Memorial)

The Office of the Vice-Provost, Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDI-AR) has demonstrated leadership and achievement by organizing equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism conferences at Memorial University.

Held in 2024, the inaugural EDI-AR Conference was the first of its kind in Newfoundland and Labrador. Building on that success, the 2025 conference reaffirmed Memorial’s role as a national and global leader in equity scholarship and practice.

The breadth of topics covered included human rights frameworks in higher education; decolonization; anti-racism; inclusive science, technology, engineering and mathematics practices; autism best practices; and health and wellness.

Participants ranged from Memorial University students, faculty and staff to representatives from organizations across Canada and from around the world. They included human rights commissioners, Indigenous scholars, corporate partners and community organizations. This interdisciplinary and cross-sector collaboration reinforced Memorial’s identity as a university that partners meaningfully with local, national and global communities to address pressing social issues. The global gathering created a rare and important space for knowledge exchange, learning, collaboration and solidarity.

Plans are currently underway to disseminate conference presentations in a book, further extending knowledge mobilization and providing participants’ opportunities to write and publish their work.

Beyond convening voices from around the world, the Office of the Vice-Provost Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism invested in building community capacity both externally and internally at Memorial. Logistics and peer review committees engaged students, staff and faculty directly in proposal review and conference preparation, serving as a skills development experience. The process strengthened expertise in evaluation, academic/peer review and collaborative leadership, ensuring that capacity building extended beyond the conferences themselves to enrich Memorial’s academic community.

Exceptional Community Service

Kimberley Slaney is a systems analyst-technologist in the Department of Human Resources with 26 years of service at Memorial University and a lifetime of community service.

She has contributed to the Memorial campus community and to organizations such as the Heart and Stroke Foundation and Sparkes Canada and was a parent/teacher volunteer. However, her true passion is supporting the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA.

In 2015, after adopting her first of three dogs from the shelter, she reached out to ask what she could do to help. The offer resulted in Ms. Slaney becoming the connection between the Labrador shelter and potential adoptive families in Newfoundland and throughout the Maritimes.

She has since processed approximately 2,000 pet adoption applications and placed at least 1,600 Labrador dogs in safe and loving homes. As a volunteer, Ms. Slaney’s evenings are spent reviewing dog adoption applications, conducting reference checks and liaising with Provincial Airlines to arrange the dogs’ transportation from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to St. John’s.

Weekly on Friday and Saturday nights, she can be found at the airport meeting the flights and introducing the animals to their new families. If a dog hasn’t been placed with a family, she arranges foster families to help out until a home is found.

When there are staff shortages at the shelter, Ms. Slaney uses her annual leave and incurs travel expenses to fly to Happy Valley-Goose Bay. During these “working vacations”, she cleans the shelter and helps with the animals.

Ms. Slaney has organized fundraisers, held food drives and sent dog food to the shelter and for dogs in remote areas of Labrador. She created a Facebook page called Animals Adopted from Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA and has been a member of the Happy Valley-Goose Bay board of directors since 2020.

Public Engagement Partnership

Drug use by Canadian youth has been deemed a public health emergency.

The medical community has found that young people are not equipped with the information they need to make the right decisions about substance use.

When Drs. Jennifer Donnan and Lisa Bishop of Memorial University’s School of Pharmacy and Dr. Wayne Bishop of the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre on Substance Use began collaborating on informing young people’s understanding of marijuana use, they realized it wasn’t just about recreational drug use. Education about broader substance use is needed.

Recognizing that commitment, support and strengthening from across the community is required to address the youth substance use crisis, the team of three grew to include partnerships with key community organizations, including Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services and the Department of Education.

The result was DECYDE (Drug Education Centred on Youth Decision Empowerment), a harm reduction, substance use education and awareness strategy for youth, developed right here in Newfoundland and Labrador.

DECYDE represents a novel approach to substance use education. The strategy helps students prevent substance-related harm by providing free, evidence-based, trauma-informed, skills-based substance use education and resources. The toolkit includes lesson plans for teachers, educator training and informational resources that provide a comprehensive and highly engaging education and awareness strategy.

“It is not within the scope of work for either of the individual partners to develop, implement and evaluate new curriculum materials and resources,” said Dr. Donnan. “However, with a combined mutual vision to protect Newfoundland and Labrador’s youth from substance-related harms, we have been able to build a program together that exceeds the expectations of either partner, resulting in the creation of a more comprehensive, practical and user-friendly strategy that neither team could have accomplished on their own.”