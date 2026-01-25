Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Newfoundland Hydro has issued a province-wide power warning as the provincial power supply nears its limit.

The strain is caused by high electricity demand from cold weather across Newfoundland and Labrador, along with temporary shutdowns at provincial hydroelectric generating stations. Power customers have been asked to conserve energy where possible and Memorial University, in consultation with Newfoundland Power, is doing its part to help minimize the strain on the province’s electricity system. Most buildings on Memorial’s campuses use less energy on weekends because of reduced setpoints/setbacks compared to weekdays.

Members of the university community, including students in residences and faculty and staff who may be on campuses this weekend are asked to be mindful of electricity use. This includes reducing non-essential electricity use, turning thermostats down 2-3 degrees in residence rooms, and turning lights and electronics off when not in use. Those with weekend events planned on campuses are asked to consider postponing where possible.

In the event of an emergency, call Campus Enforcement and Patrol at 709-864-4100 (St. John’s campus) or 709-637-2888 (Grenfell Campus).

Memorial is monitoring the situation closely and follow up communications will be sent to the university community as necessary.