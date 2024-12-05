Harlow Campus report 

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Memorial University has finalized a report examining an organizational review of its Harlow Campus.

Harlow Campus is the international campus of Memorial University, one of only two universities in Canada with a presence in the U.K.

The campus came about in 1969 when Lord Taylor of Harlow who, after helping create the new town of Harlow after the Second World War, became president of Memorial University.

Harlow has been a platform to support Newfoundland and Labrador businesses and students, many of whom are from this province.

In addition to students, the campus has hosted local startups from Memorial to explore opportunities in the U.K. Innovation Corridor, to increase collaboration between Newfoundland and Labrador entrepreneurs and U.K. companies, and has hosted visitors from this province, such as the groups organized by the Memorial University Botanical Garden who visit Harlow annually.

Sustainability and growth

The review assessed the campus’s current realities and organizational and financial requirements and examined possible paths for its sustainability and growth.

The report was initiated because of the rising costs and concerns over the financial sustainability of Harlow Campus as noted in the auditor general’s October 2023 report.

Specifically, the review thoroughly examined finances, enrolments, occupancy rates, programs, cost structures and other aspects, as well as a review of legal arrangements and requirements for both MUN (U.K.) and the Harlow Scholarship Trust. It also looked at future sustainability and growth paths, including new revenue streams.

At its Oct. 3 meeting, Memorial’s Board of Regents approved the report’s recommendations, allowing Harlow Campus three years to achieve a sustainable campus with reduced expenses and new revenue streams. A business plan will be presented to the board at its March 6, 2025, meeting.

Throughout this three-year period, key performance indicators will be monitored with progress regularly reported to the Board of Regents, who may direct alteration of the plan at any point within the three years if it becomes apparent that it is in Memorial University’s best interests.

“The report is good news for Harlow Campus and for Memorial,” said Justin Ladha, chair of the Board of Regents. “It means we have a timeframe for a sustainable path forward for the campus in a way that serves all those who have a vested interest in Harlow while ensuring appropriate stewardship of the resources entrusted to Memorial. The Board of Regents will have regular visibility into the progress being made at Harlow such that any course change required can be made without undo delay.”

The university has already taken several steps to address the issues outlined in the auditor general’s report, including hiring an associate vice-president (Harlow Campus and global partnerships) to ensure the necessary changes are successfully implemented and the future financial sustainability of Harlow Campus. In addition, audits of financial statements are being completed.

Anik Rahman, a member of the Board of Regents, has been appointed to the MUN (U.K.) board of directors. The full list of directors is available online.

Next steps include updating campus policies and relevant Memorial policies to ensure compliance with U.K. law and/or best practices and developing further action plans to improve financial sustainability.

“Students and alumni all recount exceptional and often transformational experiences while studying at Harlow,” noted Dr. Neil Bose, president and vice-chancellor, pro tempore. “Our connections to the County of Essex started during the First World War when the Newfoundland and Essex Regiments served together.

“Memorial does not take our connection to Harlow lightly and we are hopeful that the campus can continue to provide these exceptional experiences for our students,” Dr. Bose continued. “That’s why Memorial is committed to implementing changes and improvements from the report to explore the financial sustainability and success of our Harlow Campus.”

