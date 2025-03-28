 Go to page content

No Place for Racism

Grenfell Campus launches campaign to celebrate diversity

Campus and Community

March 28, 2025

By Melanie Callahan

Grenfell Campus recognized International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in a significant way this year.

From left are Thomas Young, Laurabel Mba, Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, Angela Gomez and Grace Prince at Grenfell Campus during the anti-racism campaign launch.
Photo: Lori Lee Pike

The campus’s Internationalization Working Group launched an anti-racism campaign and invited experts to participate in a thought-provoking conversation.

The International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination recognizes that injustices and prejudices fuelled by racial discrimination take place every day.

Observed annually on March 21, it commemorates the day police in Sharpeville, South Africa, opened fire and killed 69 people at a peaceful demonstration in 1960.

The International Working Group contracted visual arts student Grace Prince who, through a series of consultations with various student groups, created an image with the message, No Place for Racism.

A website was also launched to house resources and information.

“[EDI-AR] programs and policies allow us to weigh things equitably, not just equally.” — Laurabel Mba

The accompanying panel discussion featured Dr. Paul Banahene Adjei, interim associate vice-president (Indigenous research) and associate professor at the School of Social Work; Angela Gomez, international student programming co-ordinator at Grenfell Campus; Laurabel Mba, public speaker and advocate for equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism (EDI-AR); and Dr. Ajay Parasram, associate professor at Dalhousie University.

“Racism is an inherent power structure that exists as sort of a hierarchical system with Blackness at the bottom and as close to whiteness at the top,” said Ms. Mba. “As close as one gets to that inherent power in the ideology of racism, there is a kind of safety that exists for those at the top.”

Laurabel Mba speaking during the panel.
Photo: Lori Lee Pike

Racism is often thought about through the most extreme examples, like the Ku Klux Klan or genocide, says Ms. Mba.

“Because of that, people look at the world around them and feel like racism does not exist.”

Canadian laws and policies and many other countries are all predicated on racial assumptions, the panel suggested, and racialized people continue to experience frequent instances of racism.

They also said the need for EDI-AR programs and policies cannot be understated.

“These programs and policies allow us to weigh things equitably, not just equally,” said Ms. Mba. “It is essential for the work that we do. If we only have a homogeneous-looking crew around decision-making tables, there are so many that get left behind in policy creation and service revision. It is important that we see ourselves in EDI-AR and advocate for it to continue to exist because at any time it could be you that needs this equitable medium.”

EDI-AR isn’t about advancing the careers of a handful of people, Dr. Parasram suggested.

“It is about trying to make institutions do what they claim they are trying to do in a better way and address problems,” he said.

A role we all must play

Allies have to recognize that this work belongs to everyone, the experts said, and that we have a collective responsibility to make our world a better place to live.

Are you wondering how you can be a better ally to racialized groups and Indigenous people? Check out the advice from Dr. Parasram below.

  • Do the administrative labour. Plan the event, make the calls, find the funding.
  • Educate yourself. Read, watch, reach out to those with lived experiences, and understand your own history.
  • Reject nationalism and patriotism. It is too powerful a weapon to be used constructively and is often used to stop conversation and debate.
  • Embrace solidity instead of unity. Even though you don’t fully understand or agree with a group, recognize the value of what they are working to accomplish.
  • Put your bodies on the line. Attend protests and help to keep people safe. Volunteer to be march marshals.
  • Get involved with projects without centring your own expertise. Cook meals, offer to provide childcare, create spaces and time for racialized people to take on leadership roles.
  • Recognize that the system of white supremacy that has benefitted white people also harms white people. No one wants oppression. Dismantling unfair systems of advantage means that everyone benefits.

Melanie Callahan is a communications advisor with Grenfell Campus. She can be reached at mcallahan@grenfell.mun.ca.

Topics

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

March 27, 2025

Presidential search update

A message from the Board of Regents

March 27, 2025

Op-ed: Drs. TA Loeffler and Katie Wadden

The many trails to belonging: DEI in outdoor recreation and sport

Molly and Anna Feehan

March 26, 2025

It’s all relative

Sisters in Psychology learn from, guide each other through co-operative education experiences

MBA students at Memorial University hold a giant cheque while flanked by officials from the Asper Business Case Competition.

March 25, 2025

‘High note’

Memorial University students bring home business title from Manitoba

March 24, 2025

Lead by example

Student-led sustainability initiative embraces 'safer and better’ research and education

March 20, 2025

Inspiring innovations

Student-led health tech companies win $40,000 at Mel Woodward Cup