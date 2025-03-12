Campus and Community

By Lisa Browne

My gratitude to everyone who attended and participated, both in person and online, in our Canada Games engagement session on Tuesday, March 11.

Your thoughtful questions and engagement reflect the interest we all share in making the Games a success for Memorial, our people and our partners.

I am thrilled that Memorial University is a proud community partner of the 2025 Canada Games, an event that will bring more than 4,800 athletes, coaches and managers from across the country to St. John’s in August.

As a key venue, our St. John’s campus will host seven competitions and serve as the heart of the Games village. This includes accommodations, provincial and territorial mission offices, training areas, a polyclinic, a media centre and entertainment and social spaces.

A community effort

Volunteers and employees will play an essential role in making the Games a success.

Their dedication will help create a memorable experience for everyone involved while strengthening our university’s connection with the broader community.

The Games are a fantastic opportunity for our students, faculty, staff and alumni to get involved, and be part of a historic moment for our university and province.

Volunteers are still needed, and I encourage those interested to sign up with the 2025 Canada Games Host Society to take part in this exciting experience.

Non-academic university employees may apply for up to two days of volunteer leave to support the Games through the Canada Games Host Society. Additionally, we will have opportunities for Team Memorial volunteers to assist around campus, with more details to be shared in April.

It has been 48 years since the summer Canada Games last took place in St. John’s. It takes a huge provincial effort to host the Games. Memorial’s role is significant.

Beyond the competition, the Games provide an excellent opportunity to showcase our university to the rest of Canada.

Right now we are looking for ideas for interactive displays, demonstrations or activities that will help create a lasting positive impression of Memorial — particularly among the junior high and high school age athletes.

You can find more information, including how to make an application, on Memorial’s Canada Games website.

Visit our website for Games planning at Memorial to learn how you can get involved and to explore what the Games mean for Memorial and for you.