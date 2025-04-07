Indigenous verification policy drafted

Campus and Community

By Courtenay Griffin

Memorial University’s Indigenous verification policy and procedures are drafted and open for consultation.

All members of the university community are invited to review the proposed policy and procedures until May 2, 2025. Feedback on the policy and procedures may be sent to policy@mun.ca.

The development of this policy supports Memorial’s Strategic Framework for Indigenization (2021-26) and specifically, its recommendation to develop “protocols/guidelines to address issues of Indigenous identity as they pertain to internal processes such as targeted hires, reserved seats and other Indigenous-specific opportunities.”

“This draft policy is an important tool that, once implemented, will help ensure that Indigenous-specific opportunities at Memorial go to people who are Indigenous,” said Catharyn Andersen, vice-president (Indigenous). “It is also an essential step in our reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples. Verification of Indigenous citizenship or membership is consistent with Indigenous practices from around the world and is rooted in relationality, or how we relate to one another. Sharing who we are and how we are connected to a community has always been an Indigenous practice.”

The development of the draft policy and procedures was led by Ms. Andersen and created with a working group of Indigenous faculty and staff. It was also informed by a 2024 report the university commissioned from an independent Indigenous consulting firm that summarized consultations with Indigenous people across the province about what an Indigenous verification policy should look like for Memorial.

“Indigenous people and communities across the country are urging institutions to be held accountable so that when we have an Indigenous-specific opportunity here at Memorial, we can ensure it goes to people who are Indigenous,” said Ms. Andersen. “Memorial will not decide or determine who is Indigenous. This policy is designed to enable the university to be accountable to and work with Indigenous communities and the existing processes they have in place to determine their own membership.”

While the draft policy and procedures are out for consultation, there are no changes to how Indigenous-specific opportunities are awarded. Once the feedback has been received and the policy revised and approved by the Board of Regents, there will be further details on implementation.

There will be no retroactive verification process for any members of our university community who currently occupy an Indigenous-specific position or opportunity. Once finalized and approved, the verification policy will apply on a go-forward basis, with further details shared at that time.

While our Indigenous verification policy work is essential for the university to reconcile with Indigenous Peoples, we recognize it is a difficult topic for many in our community. If anyone is negatively impacted by this work, you are encouraged to seek support.

The following links will direct you to support services within and outside Memorial University:

Hope for Wellness help line: Call 1-855-242-3310 (toll-free) or connect to the online Hope for Wellness chat Available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples seeking emotional support, crisis intervention or referrals to community-based services Support is available in English and French and, by request, in Cree, Ojibway and Inuktitut





Memorial University values its relationships with all faculty, students and staff, and all groups and people in this province. We commit to working together to maintain these relationships for the betterment of Indigenous Peoples, our province and our university.

Feedback from the university community is essential and is an important step to ensure the policy is reflective of our community, our priorities and our responsibility to reconcile with Indigenous Peoples.

For anyone who has questions about Memorial’s Indigenous verification work, please visit the Indigenous verification web page and related FAQs.