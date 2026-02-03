Infrastructure renewal boost

Campus and Community

By Sandy Woolfrey-Fahey

Memorial has established a multi-year deferred maintenance program, one that is driven by a focus on the student experience with a strong commitment to accessibility, health and safety, and an assurance that facilities will function to meet Memorial’s future academic priorities and missions.

The multi-year program will supplement the capital deferred renewal program that has been in place since 2003.

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s 2025-26 budget provided Memorial debt relief on the Core Science Facility, which equates to $70 million over eight years. Memorial is using the funds to help reduce the university’s outstanding deferred maintenance work, currently valued at $507 million.

Funded projects

The Board of Regents approved the program and includes the demolition of Coughlan College; re-waterproofing and interior refurbishment of nearly one kilometre of academic tunnels; an elevator modernization and refurbishment program; a building envelope system replacement program, i.e. windows, curtain wall, brick and doors; construction of a new primary data centre; and an emergency fund.

This funding is in addition to projects under the Campus Renewal Fee, which provides approximately $7.8 million annually for physical and digital infrastructure projects.

“This investment allows us to take a longer-term and intentional planning approach,” said Rayna Luther, associate vice-president (facilities). “We have identified impactful areas from our deferred maintenance list, which will address problematic areas that come up in our regular operations and in conversations with students, faculty, staff and visitors.”

Guided by principles

The development of the eight-year deferred maintenance program was guided by the following principles:

Prioritize the health and safety of the university community Maintain legislative and code compliance Create energy-efficient, sustainable and resilient infrastructure Prioritize projects that improve the student experience Prioritize accessibility for all stakeholders Maintain campus functionality Consider space utilization and optimization Align with the university’s long-term goals

Reporting on the progress of advancing the program will be part of regular updates to the Board of Regents through the Physical and Digital Infrastructure Committee of the Board.

Memorial is committed to openness and transparency through sharing information about this program, which is responsive to the auditor general’s Facilities Management report.

An open call for bids for the demolition of Coughlan College was awarded in December 2025 and onsite work will begin this month.

An open call for bids for the construction of a new primary data centre was issued in December 2025 and is scheduled to close in February 2026.

Academic tunnel work will occur over multiple years due to the weather-dependent nature of the work and its impact to campus.

Design work is ongoing and construction of the first phase is expected to commence in spring 2026.

An elevator consultant has been engaged to provide design services and planning work is underway for the first phase of this program.

If new pressures arise, priorities may shift to remain responsive to the most pressing issues.

“We are pleased to see this increase in available funds to help address the deferred maintenance issue,” Ms. Luther. “It is a step in the right direction, and with the guiding principles in place that align with the university’s core values, we will continue to prioritize projects that benefit our students and the health, safety, functionality and comfort of all occupants.”