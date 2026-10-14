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Embracing uncertainty

Fall humanities graduate found her community with Memorial supports and services

special feature: Class of 2026

Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

Oct. 14, 2026

By Lisa Pendergast

Fareeha Fatima did not leave her residence room on Memorial’s St. John’s campus for a full week after she arrived.

Fareeha Fatima will cross the convocation stage on Oct. 15 with her bachelor of arts in English, minor in sociology and certificate in criminology.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

She was too nervous to talk to people.

Four years later, Ms. Fatima is graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in English, a minor in sociology and a certificate in criminology.

She is also a graduate of Limitless Leadership, an accelerated co-curricular program for high-potential undergraduate women.

She credits student supports and services in helping her find her community — and her confidence.

“Getting involved in the campus community really helped me come out of my shell,” she said.

A difficult beginning

Ms. Fatima grew up on the coast of Qatar.

From an early age, she was drawn to humanities, inspired by her mother’s work as a teacher and her grandfather’s work as a lawyer. She knew she wanted to study English, but she would have to travel for an accredited program.

“I wanted to see who I could be.” — Fareeha Fatima

“I had always wanted to leave my tiny town, go abroad and live on my own,” she said. “I wanted to see who I could be.”

After convincing her parents that coming to St. John’s would be an adventure, she set off.

The experience turned out to be a roller coaster.

“The anxiety I experienced was huge,” she said. “I wouldn’t leave my room; I was DoorDash-ing bread and jam. I contemplated just leaving.”

Fareeha Fatima is also a graduate of the Limitless Leadership Program at Memorial.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

On her mother’s advice, she gave herself until the end of the semester to decide.

One of her first steps was reaching out to the Student Wellness and Counselling Centre.

They connected Ms. Fatima with resources for ADHD, including a support group where she found others who understood her experience.

As she became more comfortable, she began spending time in her residence’s common room and putting herself in situations where she could meet people.

From support to participation

Ms. Fatima’s next steps took her further into campus life.

She participated in Design Your Life, a six-week Career Services program focused on self-reflection and goal setting.

She was subsequently nominated for the inaugural cohort of the Limitless Leadership Program.

“[Limitless Leadership] taught me that I am a leader.” — Fareeha Fatima

When she became overwhelmed near the end of the program and considered withdrawing, program administrators encouraged her to stay.

The experience changed how she saw herself.

“I went from being timid and disappointed in myself to growing and feeling like I belong. The program taught me that I am a leader.”

She later became involved with the Student Volunteer Bureau, where she met her closest group of friends.

In her final semester, she began working at the Writing Centre, supporting other students while discovering new possibilities for her future in writing, editing and beyond.

Looking forward

Ms. Fatima will cross the stage at convocation on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. with several possible paths ahead, including law, teaching, graduate studies and policy.

Whatever comes next, her Memorial experience has taught her to embrace uncertainty and trust herself.

“Be gentle with yourself. Everyone is on their own path and timeline; it took me a long time to learn that, but it’s much nicer to do it on your own terms.”

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Memorial University student, apply today!

Lisa Pendergast is a senior communications advisor with the Office of the Associate Vice-President (Academic) and Dean of Students. She can be reached at lpendergast@mun.ca.

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