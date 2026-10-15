Giving back

Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Kim Todd

For Racquel Newman, completing a master’s degree at Memorial turned out to be about more than earning a credential.

It’s about resilience, community and creating opportunities for others.

Originally from Portmore, St. Catherine, Jamaica, Ms. Newman moved to Newfoundland and Labrador to study at Memorial in 2023.

In the transport from one island to another, she found similarities amid the differences: ‘Yah mon’ shifted to ‘Yes b’y.’ She was happy to see the province’s appreciation for salt cod, and the strong sense of community helped her through challenging times.

As for the differences, she doesn’t mind the cooler temperatures and loves fall. She was beyond delighted to make her first snow angel.

And on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 3 p.m., Ms. Newman will pick up her master of employment relations degree from Memorial University’s Faculty of Business Administration.

Guidance and encouragement

She credits both the School of Graduate Studies and Accessibility Services (the Blundon Centre) with helping make her university experience a positive one.

The support provided guidance and encouragement throughout her time at Memorial.

“I want to help create opportunities for others and continue building a future here.” — Racquel Newman

Her path to the program was not direct.

From Jamaica, Ms. Newman enrolled in the Graduate Diploma in Business Administration Program; she was unaware of the master’s program in employment relations.

She credits faculty members, including Memorial’s enrolment lead Andrew Kim and Dr. Amy Warren of the School of Graduate Studies, with helping her navigate her options and identify a pathway aligned with her interests and career goals.

Support through loss

Graduate school brought both achievement and heartbreak.

In 2024, Ms. Newman lost her father in May and her grandmother in August.

The losses were devastating.

Similar to Newfoundland and Labrador, grandmothers hold very special places in Jamaican culture.

During that difficult period, support from the School of Graduate Studies helped her to move forward.

“The support I received made a difficult situation manageable,” she said.

A memorable experience

Outside the classroom, Ms. Newman found a sense of belonging in Newfoundland and Labrador.

She embraced opportunities to explore her new home.

An avid walker and hiker, she enjoys spending time on local trails, particularly around Signal Hill.

“I love hiking the trails and finding new pathways,” she said. “I love the snow, too, as long as I don’t have to shovel it.”

Looking ahead

During her time at Memorial, Ms. Newman helped to establish the International Professional Network Co-operative, a new non-profit organization created by international professionals for international professionals.

The organization advocates for meaningful employment opportunities that reflect individuals’ education, skills and experience, whether obtained before or after arriving in Canada.

It also aims to create networking opportunities and connections between internationally trained professionals and employers.

“It’s very new, but I want to put my energy into it,” she said. “It’s a way of pouring into the community and helping other professionals like myself.”

As she celebrates convocation, Ms. Newman says she is focused on building the next chapter of her life in Newfoundland and Labrador while helping others do the same.

She hopes to build a career in human resources and hopes to remain in St. John’s.

“I want to contribute. I want to help create opportunities for others and continue building a future here.”

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Memorial University student, apply today!