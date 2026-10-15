Community roots

Celebrating the Class of 2026 and Memorial University's newest alumni.

By Joshua Goudie

Growing up in Northern Arm, N.L., Tara Stride saw firsthand the challenges rural communities face.

When the community’s RCMP detachment closed due to budget cuts, the Grand Falls-Windsor detachment became the closest, which is roughly 30 minutes away by car.

At the same time, she witnessed neighbours and volunteers step up to look out for one another and lend a hand when needed.

Ms. Stride credits this part of her upbringing with shaping her decision to study criminology at Memorial University.

“Growing up in a small town where resources are limited taught me that a dedicated individual can make a significant difference in the lives of others,” she said.

Finding purpose

Even before arriving at Memorial, Ms. Stride had already found ways of giving back to those around her.

During high school, she served as student body president, working alongside council members to promote mental health awareness, academic supports and a more inclusive school environment.

She also volunteered as a tutor and helped teach skating lessons.

“[My sociology professors] inspired me to look beyond statistics and policies and focus on the people behind them. — Tara Stride

During her studies at Memorial, Ms. Stride became increasingly interested in the social factors that contribute to crime and the ways communities can support those facing challenges.

“Criminology became a natural choice for me because it combines my passion for helping others with my interest in understanding human behaviour, social issues and public safety,” she said. “I want to gain the knowledge and skills necessary to make a meaningful impact, particularly in rural and underserved communities like the one I grew up in.”

Two faculty members who she says made a lasting impact on her journey are sociology professors Dr. Cindy Whitten and Dr. Adrienne Peters.

Through their mentorship and encouragement, Ms. Stride developed greater confidence in her abilities and a deeper understanding of the people and communities behind criminal justice issues, she says.

“They inspired me to look beyond statistics and policies and focus on the people behind them. They taught me that even a small nudge can make a significant difference in someone’s life.”

Beyond the classroom

Ms. Stride’s university experience also brought an unexpected but equally valuable lesson: to give herself grace.

Ms. Stride says that she struggled academically during her first year.

Like many students who began post-secondary studies during the COVID-19 pandemic, she had limited experience with exams and the expectations of university life.

“I want to use my education, experiences and dedication to . . . contribute to building safer and more inclusive communities.” — Tara Stride

These early obstacles helped her to see that setbacks are just a part of the learning process.

“It was challenging, but it taught me resilience,” she said. “It’s about learning, growing and refusing to give up.”

She now encourages other students to remember that a setback does not define their abilities or their future.

Looking ahead

Following graduation, Ms. Stride plans to apply to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and pursue a career focused on service and community safety.

Her goal is to help build trust between communities and law enforcement while supporting those who may feel unheard or overlooked.

“I want to use my education, experiences and dedication to promote positive change and contribute to building safer and more inclusive communities.”

Ms. Stride will celebrate completing her degree during Memorial’s fall convocation ceremonies on Thursday, Oct. 15, when she crosses the stage at the St. John’s Arts and Culture Centre surrounded by the supporters who helped her get there.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a Memorial University student, apply today!