Medal haul

Track and field Sea-Hawks break records, bring home gold, silver and bronze

Campus and Community

Feb. 28, 2025

By Udantha Chandraratne

The Memorial University track and field varsity club brought home nine medals and set a new Atlantic University Sport Championship record at the University of New Brunswick last weekend.

Leading the way for the Sea-Hawks was Sarah Pace, who claimed gold in the pole vault with a record-breaking height of 3.30 meters and setting a new Atlantic University Sport standard in the event.

Her historic performance was a highlight of the weekend, showcasing her dominance in the discipline.

The team secured five silver medals across various events.

Alexandre Nunes earned silver in the 300-meter sprint with a strong finish.

Shae LeDevehat took silver in the pentathlon event.
Photo: Atlantic University Sport

Shae LeDevehat added another silver in the pentathlon, demonstrating versatility across multiple events.

Kiera Breen captured silver in the pole vault, contributing to the team’s success in the field events.

The women’s relay teams also put on outstanding performances, with the 4 x 200 meter team of Stephanie Pelley, Olivia Ryan, Jewel Boland, and Claire Langille securing second place.

The 4 x 400 meter team, featuring Ms. LeDevehat, Olivia Ryan, Grace Mack, and Ms. Langille, also finished with a silver medal.

Adding to the medal count, Ms. Langille earned bronze in the 60-meter sprint, demonstrating her speed on the track.

Sea-Hawk Tatenda Gonyora competes in the long jump event.
Photo: Atlantic University Sport

Brianna Fortune secured a bronze in the pole vault, ensuring another podium finish in the field events.

Ms. Mack rounded out the podium finishes for the Sea-Hawks with a bronze medal in the 1,500-meter race, capping off an impressive weekend for the team.

The women’s team delivered a strong performance, finishing third overall out of eight teams, while the men’s team placed sixth.

A huge congratulations to the team from the entire Memorial University community!

Udantha Chandraratne is the media and content creator in the Office of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism at Memorial University. He can be reached at achandraratn@mun.ca.

