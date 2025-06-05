Message from Lisa Browne

Campus and Community

By Lisa Browne

Lisa Browne is vice-president (administration, finance and advancement) at Memorial.

I have a little memory from the Canada Games in 1977.

As a young child, I can recall being very impressed walking into the Aquarena. I remember lots of cheering, but I wasn’t entirely sure what was happening.

Fast forward to 2025 and I’m very clear on what’s happening!

I recently had a tour of the Aquarena and it looks beautiful — it was so inviting that I was tempted to jump into the pool. The Aquarena is nearing substantial completion, and I’m grateful to everyone who worked on the facility.

Of course, there’s much more to the Canada Games on the St. John’s campus than the Aquarena, so I was pleased to have a great turnout at our latest engagement session for the 2025 Canada Games.

The Games are more than just a competition: they’re a moment in history, and you have a chance to play a role in it!

Whether you’re a student, faculty member, retiree, staff or alumni, volunteers are still needed to make the experience unforgettable. The Canada Games host society is still looking for volunteers, and I encourage anyone interested to sign up.

Non-academic employees who volunteer through the host society can apply for two days of volunteer leave.

Join Team Memorial

We’re also asking employees and students to join Team Memorial to participate in a variety of outreach activities around campus.

Think parking stewards, showcase ambassadors and more.

Team Memorial will focus on helping young athletes and visitors experience the best of Memorial’s vibrant community.

I encourage those who are able to take a few hours from their day to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

You can get more information and apply here by June 13.

A historic moment

It’s hard to believe that I was first in the Aquarena 48 years ago — the last time St. John’s hosted the Canada Games.

Now, Memorial University is stepping up once again as a key player in this enormous provincial effort.

The Games are more than sports.

It’s a chance to showcase our university and province to the rest of Canada, creating lifelong memories and connections.

With your help, we can ensure every young athlete, coach, manager and visitor experiences the legendary warmth and hospitality that Newfoundland and Labrador is known for, while also showcasing Memorial as an outstanding option for post-secondary education.

I look forward to welcoming the country to Memorial University this August.