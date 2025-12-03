 Go to page content

St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses closed for the day

All classes and activities cancelled

Campus and Community

Dec. 3, 2025

Buildings on the St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, will be closed for the remainder of the day today, Dec. 3, for all faculty, staff and students.

All classes and activities on campus are cancelled.

Students and instructors can access remote and online courses via Brightspace, and unless individual instructors advise their students otherwise, all asynchronously-delivered remote courses and online course activities and deliverables will continue as scheduled.

Download MUN Safe, listen to the radio or consult the university’s web page at www.mun.ca.

To receive news from Memorial in your inbox, subscribe to Gazette Now.

Latest News

Jason Trask has short hair. He is shown from the shoulders up and wears a dark-coloured blazer with a white collared shirt.

Dec. 3, 2025

Run towards the chaos

Entrepreneurship centre’s new director sees new opportunities for student entrepreneurs

Wearing a white shirt, blue tie and blue jacket, Dr. Sohrab Zendehboudi smiles.

Dec. 2, 2025

Moving and transforming

Royal Society of Canada member blends science and innovation to protect the planet

Dec. 2, 2025

Op-ed: Drs. Tyler Eddy and Maxime Geoffroy

Revealing the role of the North Atlantic and eastern Canadian Arctic in climate change

Dec. 1, 2025

Be prepared 

Memorial University has a plan in place for poor weather 

The exterior of a large brick building with the MI logo visible

Dec. 1, 2025

Global impact, local roots

Twenty-five years of impacting fisheries resource management through education

Nov. 29, 2025

GivingTuesday 2025

Make your gift go twice as far