National bronze

Sea-Hawks men's curlers take third place at U SPORTS tournament

Campus and Community

March 4, 2025

By Maria Carroll

The Memorial University Sea-Hawks men’s curling team clinched the bronze medal at the 2025 U SPORTS/Curling Canada University Curling Championships, held in Lethbridge, Alta., this past weekend.

A group of five members from the Memorial University Sea-Hawks men's curling team pose on the ice in front of a "Curling Canada" scoreboard. They are wearing matching grey and red team jackets with the Memorial University logo. A red "Memorial" sign is placed in front of them on the ice
The Memorial men’s Sea-Hawks curling team took bronze at the 2025 USPORTS National Championships.
Photo: USPORTS

The team, led by skip Simon Perry of St. John’s, demonstrated resilience and skill throughout the tournament.

The Sea-Hawks faced the University of New Brunswick (UNB) Reds in the bronze medal match.

Memorial built a substantial 6-2 lead after six ends.

Despite UNB adding three points in the final ends, the Sea-Hawks maintained their composure to secure a 6-5 victory.  

“Our team was on a roll this year, building on the hard work we’ve put in over the years,” said Mr. Perry. “The resilience we showed all year was a testament to the dedication of every player on this team, and none of it would have been possible without the incredible support of our coaching staff.”

Three members of the Memorial University Sea-Hawks curling team actively sweeping the ice in front of two moving curling stones. They are wearing matching grey and red team jackets. The scoreboard and spectators are visible in the background.
From left are Simon Perry, Brayden Snow and Sean O’Leary sweeping a rock thrown by Nicholas Codner.
Photo: USPORTS

The Sea-Hawks’ journey to the nationals followed several significant achievements.

They captured the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championship earlier in the season, for the first time since 2017.

In the AUS final, Memorial topped UNB with a 6-5 win, overcoming a 5-2 deficit after five ends.  

“Their success is truly the result of their hard work and commitment.” — Glenn Goss

The AUS champions and USPORT bronze medallist roster includes skip Simon Perry, third Nicholas Codner, second Brayden Snow, lead Sean O’Leary and coach Glenn Goss. 

Coach Goss received the Fox 40 Coach of the Year award at the national championships, recognizing his exceptional leadership throughout the season. He attributes the award to the dedication and talent of his athletes and the expertise of his technical coach, Greg Blyde.

“Their success is truly the result of their hard work and commitment,” said Coach Goss. “These are some of the hardest-working young men I have ever coached. They are wise beyond their years, constantly pushing themselves to improve, and willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.”

This season’s accomplishments add to Memorial University’s proud curling history, including national titles in 2011 and 2017.  

Maria Carroll is a senior communications and social media advisor at Memorial University. She can be reached at maria.carroll@mun.ca.

Topics

