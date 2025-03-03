Nationals bound

Campus and Community

By Maria Carroll

The Memorial University Sea-Hawks women’s volleyball team clinched the silver medal at the 2025 Atlantic University Sport (AUS) Championship this past weekend.

On top of the silver medal, the team earned a spot in the upcoming U SPORTS National Championship in Winnipeg, Man., from March 14-16.

The Sea-Hawks advanced to the AUS finals after a decisive victory over the Dalhousie Tigers in the semifinals.

In the championship series, Memorial faced the Saint Mary’s Huskies.

The Sea-Hawks made a valiant effort in the gold-medal deciding game and secured the silver medal.

The achievement marks a significant milestone for the team following a 0-20 regular season record just last year.

Sydney Rohm, the Sea-Hawks women’s volleyball coach, says she is “incredibly proud” of what the team accomplished this season and the growth they’ve experienced over the past three years.

“The dedication, discipline and trust this group of athletes has shown me have been key to our success,” Ms. Rohm said. “As we approach USports nationals, I’m excited for the opportunity to compete at the highest level and continue to showcase the hard work we’ve put in. I am truly grateful for the commitment and trust of this team, and I look forward to what lies ahead.”

As the Sea-Hawks prepare for the national championship, the Memorial University community rallies behind them, celebrating their accomplishments and supporting their quest for national recognition.