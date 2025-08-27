Network issues

Campus and Community

The Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) performed a network upgrade overnight Aug. 26-27.

As a result, Memorial is experiencing network interruptions and outages.

The OCIO is working to resolve the issue and, as part of this plan, services including phone, network access and Wi-Fi/internet connectivity will be taken offline for the following sites on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 10:30 a.m.

Buildings on the north side of campus, including the Engineering building, Coughlan College, Spencer Hall, Feild Hall, Queen’s College, C-CORE, Business building

Labrador Campus

Grenfell Campus residences

Remote nursing sites (Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor)

Mount Pearl Square

Tiffany Court

Employees should contact supervisors and where possible work from home arrangements should be made for the remainder of the day and other building occupants should consider alternate arrangements. Please use cell phones for emergency calls in these buildings.

Employees in other areas of Memorial campuses may also experience delays and issues accessing services.

The OCIO continues to troubleshoot with the vendor. We apologize for the inconvenience and will provide an update once resolved.

Please direct any questions or concerns to the OCIO Service Desk at 709-864-4595 or help@mun.ca.