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Nourishing northern futures

Investment accelerates community-driven food systems innovation across Labrador and the North

Campus and Community

March 26, 2026

By Courtenay Griffin

A major expansion of northern-led food systems work is now underway at Memorial University’s Labrador Campus.

RBC Foundation representatives stand with President Dr. Janet Morrison and Pye Centre coordinator, Jamie Jackman; the group is holding an oversized transfer statement showing RBC Foundation's donation to Pye Centre.
From left are RBC Foundation representatives Chris Ronald and Kelly Sutton, with President Janet Morrison and Pye Centre co-ordinator, Jamie Jackman, during the March 19 announcement on the St. John’s campus.
Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

New resources will allow the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems to deepen its community partnerships, broaden its land‑based learning programs, and dramatically increase access to agricultural training across the region.

The initiatives, made possible through a recent $800,000 multi‑year investment from RBC Foundation, mark a turning point for Pye Centre as it responds to growing demand from communities seeking tools, knowledge and support to strengthen local food security. 

For Dr. Scott Neilsen, interim dean of the School of Arctic and Subarctic Studies, the impact is clear. 

“The Pye Centre is foundational to who we are as a campus,” he said. “This support allows us to expand the ways we work alongside northern growers, enhance our teaching and research and strengthen our role as a community‑rooted hub for food systems innovation across Labrador and the circumpolar North.” 

Expanding access

At the heart of the new food farming initiatives is the creation of a digital farm — an online platform that will bring regionally relevant agricultural training to people, no matter where they live.

“It supports a vision rooted in resilience, collaboration and the belief that northern communities deserve the tools and resources to shape their own food futures.” – Jamie Jackman

For remote communities, where travel, weather and cost often limit access to expertise, the platform represents a major shift.

The market vegetable fields at the Pye Centre with Grand River in the background.
Photo: Bird's Eye Inc.

Jamie Jackman, program co-ordinator of the Pye Centre, says the digital farm is going to change what’s possible for northern growers.

“People will be able to access training, videos and practical resources on their own time, in their own communities,” he said. “It removes barriers that have shaped food production in the North for generations.” 

The platform will include interactive modules, greenhouse and composting tutorials, and evergreen educational videos co‑developed with community partners.

By 2029, Pye Centre aims to reach more than 1,000 highly engaged users across Labrador and the North. 

On‑farm learning and wellness

The investment will also expand the Pye Centre’s on‑farm learning and wellness programs —experiences that bring together youth, elders, educators, health professionals and community organizations for hands‑on, land‑based learning.

The programs have become a defining feature of Pye Centre’s work, supporting mental wellness, intergenerational connection and community resilience.

Jamie Jackman, Pye Centre coordinator, stands smiling on the farm with trees and sunny skies in the background.
Jamie Jackman says RBC’s investment helps the Pye Centre grow a network of people who are feeding their families, their communities and future generations.
Photo: Submitted

“Some of the most powerful moments happen when people are simply on the land together,” Mr. Jackman said. “Young people planting their first potato seed. Elders picking strawberries with their grandchildren. Families breathing easier just by being outdoors. These programs are about food, yes — but they’re also about well-being, identity and belonging.”

With new resources, Pye Centre will co‑design expanded programming with partners across Labrador, strengthen mentorship for new farmers and increase opportunities for students to participate in land‑based education. 

Growing a network 

Since 2019, the Pye Centre has trialed dozens of cold‑hardy crops, expanded greenhouse capacity and supported a growing network of farmers through equipment sharing, workshops and knowledge exchanges.

Young learners help plant seeds at the Pye Centre.
Photo: Submitted

The new investment will allow Pye Centre to deepen this work and broaden its reach across the North.

Mr. Jackman says that the Pye Centre staff has always believed that food sovereignty in Labrador must be shaped by northern knowledge and northern leadership.

“This investment strengthens that movement. It helps us grow a network of people who are feeding their families, their communities and future generations.” 

Pye Centre will continue to collaborate with Indigenous organizations, local farmers, Agriculture and Agri‑Food Canada and partners across the circumpolar North to advance community‑informed research and sustainable food systems practices. 

Catalyst for long‑term change

For Labrador Campus, the initiatives supported by the RBC Foundation investment represent more than a project: they are a catalyst for long‑term, community‑driven change. 

“This gift will change what’s possible for the Pye Centre and for communities across Labrador and the North,” Mr. Jackman said. “It supports a vision rooted in resilience, collaboration and the belief that northern communities deserve the tools and resources to shape their own food futures.” 

Dr. Neilsen echoes that sentiment. 

“This investment strengthens our mission as a northern‑led campus,” he said. “It supports the work our communities have asked us to do, and it ensures that the knowledge and solutions developed here will continue to grow for years to come.”

A group of farmers stand together with shovels and pitchforks at the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems.
The RBC Foundation donation will allow Labrador Campus to expand how it works alongside northern growers, enhance its teaching and research and strengthen its role as a community‑rooted hub for food systems innovation across Labrador and the circumpolar North, says Dr. Scott Neilsen.
Photo: Submitted

Courtenay Griffin is a senior communications advisor (strategic priorities). She can be reached at cgriffin@mun.ca.

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