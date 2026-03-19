Feeding the future

Campus and Community

By Daniel Ferguson

In this era of climate change, food security is an area of growing interest and research.

It’s a major focus for the Pye Centre at Memorial’s Labrador Campus. Now, with an investment of $800,000, RBC Foundation will help the Pye Centre make transformative change through farming.

The investment will support programs that build community, drive research and create educational opportunities while contributing to food security and food sovereignty in Labrador.

“Memorial University has a special relationship with the northern communities of our province, and that relationship is embodied in the Pye Centre,” said President Janet Morrison. “As a key feature of the Labrador Campus, the centre is built on collaboration, bringing local knowledge and academic practice together to co-create opportunities for students while addressing community needs and taking on the challenges of northern food production. On behalf of Memorial, we are deeply grateful to receive this support from RBC Foundation.”

The Pye Centre is an 80-acre farm acquired by Memorial University in 2019 as part of the university’s commitment to agricultural research and education in the province.

“This investment allows us to expand programs that connect people with the land, support local food production and build capacity across the region.” — Dr. Scott Neilsen

The centre is an innovative model for research and education in northern-focused food systems. Envisioned as a community-led hub supporting innovation in food production and distribution, the centre works in partnership with local farmers, Indigenous organizations, federal and provincial governments, students and researchers to respond to Labrador’s food security and food sovereignty priorities.

“Grenfell and Labrador campuses lead the way in agricultural research on the island and in Labrador,” said Dr. Ken Jacobsen, interim deputy provost (Grenfell and Labrador campuses). “Our researchers and academic programs are rooted in sustainable, community-based research that is focused on the critical issues of food security and innovation, while recognizing the traditional ways of feeding our populations. We are excited that this important work is being supported and the opportunity the Pye Centre fosters for collaboration.”

“RBC Foundation’s donation to Memorial University’s Pye Centre reflects our commitment to building community resilience through food security,” said Chris Ronald, regional president, Atlantic provinces, RBC. “The Nourish the North initiative empowers learners of all ages to engage with northern food systems, builds vital agricultural expertise and creates pathways to food sovereignty — skills that will nourish communities across Labrador for years to come.”

RBC-Pye Centre Nourish the North initiative

The RBC Foundation investment will support several programs under the Nourish the North initiative, including the Digital Farm Training Program, the Farmer-Scientist Knowledge Exchange and the On-Farm Learning and Wellness Programs.

“RBC’s support will help us grow the Pye Centre into an even stronger hub for northern food systems, community collaboration and hands-on learning,” said Dr. Scott Neilsen, interim dean for Labrador Campus. “The centre is foundational to how we teach and conduct research at Labrador Campus, and this investment allows us to expand programs that connect people with the land, support local food production and build capacity across the region.”

Digital Farm Training Platform

The Digital Farm Training Platform will complement Pye Centre activities with a virtual platform, allowing learners of all ages to engage with and explore northern food systems beyond the physical farm. Organized around two seasonal phases — planting and growing and harvesting and planning — the platform will document farm activities with video, tutorials and other content created with input from students, staff, and volunteers.

Each spring, digital infrastructure, including sensors, cameras and other monitoring tools will be used to collect farm data for research and development. The platform will also include multimedia content, including interviews, videos and more, highlighting sustainable practices and northern farming techniques.

Farmer-Scientist Knowledge Exchange

This program will foster collaboration between farmers and scientists to develop a body of expertise on optimal conditions for achieving maximum crop yields. The program will build on ongoing work with partners at Agriculture and Agrifoods Canada, who have participated in a series of agricultural trials over the past four growing seasons.

The program will combine drop-in and open-house style events at the farm, training sessions and mentorship. This collaborative approach will grow a knowledge base in both theory and practice that can be shared broadly to increase farming capacity in Labrador.

On-Farm Learning and Wellness Programs

Learning and wellness programming will build from existing scholarship demonstrating the physical and mental health benefits of agricultural practice, particularly among Indigenous populations. Through this initiative, the Pye Centre will co-develop farm-based community wellness programming, connecting people with food, land and community.

These programs will employ hands-on training and mentorship to promote well-being, help remove barriers to employment and support skills development and experience in small-scale food production. Programs will include classroom and farm-based education programs for youth, along with volunteer, employment and internship opportunities in agriculture.

Additional programming will focus on health-focused community education, farming education and a series of workshops related to northern food production.

Learn more about the Pye Centre here.