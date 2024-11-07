Nurturing our future

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

When Memorial University’s Botanical Garden opened on July 12, 1977, the property included four acres of land between the edge of Oxen Pond and Mount Scio Road.

Over the years, the garden grew to 110 acres, 3.5 kilometres of naturalized walking trails, numerous themed and cultivated gardens, research and teaching space, and public and working greenhouses.

Still, the garden continues to grow.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada’s minister of Energy and Natural Resources, visited the garden to announce funding of $295,000 under the 2 Billion Trees Project to establish a tree nursery on the site that will support tree planting throughout the region.

“This investment by the Government of Canada supports Memorial’s dedication to advancing environmental sustainability,” said Dr. Neil Bose, Memorial’s president and vice-chancellor. “We’re grateful for this significant support from the federal government, and I look forward to the positive impacts this project will have on our local communities and environment.”

One thousand saplings

The tree nursery aligns with a number of Memorial University’s strategic goals.

A series of workshops and outreach programs will support public engagement efforts by providing learning opportunities for community members, and educational modules and hands-on training sessions will be developed for Memorial students and researchers.

Establishing a robust research framework, the nursery will monitor tree health, survivability and biodiversity.

The data will contribute to global environmental research and support ongoing conservation efforts.

“Trees grown and planted as part of the 2 Billion Trees Program support the expansion of Canada’s forests, green spaces and natural habitats while helping to tackle climate change, clean the air and support jobs in communities across Canada,” said Minister Wilkinson. “The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the Memorial University Botanical Garden in its endeavour to grow native trees that will benefit Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador for years to come.”

About 1,000 saplings are expected to be planted over the two-year project, contributing to the urban tree canopy of Memorial’s campuses and the City of St. John’s.

The federal funding will support the nursery’s establishment and operational costs during the project’s initial phase.

Kim Shipp, director, Memorial University Botanical Garden, says the tree nursery will support the garden’s mission to serve as a premier resource for botanical research, teaching and public engagement.

“It’s a significant step towards expanding and enhancing our environmental conservation efforts and fostering community engagement,” she said. “We’re thrilled to be embarking on this exciting project.”