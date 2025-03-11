Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Chris Weeks was on fire in the pool once more.

The Memorial University Sea-Hawk secured two medals at the U Sports Swimming Championships in Toronto, Ont., this past weekend.

He won a silver in the 100-meter freestyle event, just shy of the gold by 0.02 seconds with a blazing time of 48.18 seconds. Freestyle is the second-year student’s favourite stroke.

He was on the podium a second time, nabbing the bronze in the 50-meter butterfly event with an impressive 23.35 second time.

Mr. Weeks is part of the Memorial swimming team, which placed 15th nationally.

Marcella Whelan