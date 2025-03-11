 Go to page content

On the podium

Chris Weeks a major threat on the national swimming circuit

Campus and Community

March 11, 2025

By Memorial University

Chris Weeks was on fire in the pool once more.

Chris Weeks at the U Sports Swimming Championships in Toronto, Ont.
Photo: USports

The Memorial University Sea-Hawk secured two medals at the U Sports Swimming Championships in Toronto, Ont., this past weekend.

He won a silver in the 100-meter freestyle event, just shy of the gold by 0.02 seconds with a blazing time of 48.18 seconds. Freestyle is the second-year student’s favourite stroke.

He was on the podium a second time, nabbing the bronze in the 50-meter butterfly event with an impressive 23.35 second time.

Mr. Weeks is part of the Memorial swimming team, which placed 15th nationally.

Marcella Whelan

A huge point of Memorial University pride is Sea-Hawk swimmer Marcella Whelan, who was recognized at the national championships as the recipient of the 2025 U Sports Community Service Award for her many contributions outside the pool.

She was also recently named the 2025 Atlantic University Sport Community Service Award recipient.

Well done! Keep flying high, Sea-Hawks!

Topics

