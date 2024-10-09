Op-ed: Roxana Fazli

Campus and Community

By Roxana Fazli

Mentoring has become a pivotal strategy in human resource management.

It can provide significant benefits not only to individuals but also to organizations across various sectors, including health care, education and government.

It can also inadvertently reinforce existing organizational cultures, which may perpetuate discriminatory practices.

By examining mentoring through different theoretical lenses, we can better understand its functions, categories and the potential benefits and challenges it presents for all involved.

Understanding mentoring

The term “mentor” has its roots in Homer’s epic, where Mentor was a trusted friend of Odysseus, guiding and educating his son, Telemachus.

Today, mentoring is understood as a relationship where a more experienced individual supports and guides a less experienced one, typically in a professional context.

“Traditional mentoring . . . has been criticized for its selective nature, often reinforcing existing power structures and cultural biases.”

This relationship often goes beyond mere career advice, encompassing broader psychosocial support, which can be crucial for the mentee’s development.

Categories and functions of mentoring

Mentoring can be broadly categorized into traditional, professional and formal mentoring.

Each has its own theoretical foundation and practical implications.

Traditional mentoring is often characterized by a senior individual using their knowledge and status to assist a protégé.

However, this model has been criticized for its selective nature, often reinforcing existing power structures and cultural biases.

Professional mentoring, encouraged by organizational leadership, aims to remove barriers and make mentorship more accessible, particularly for women and minority groups.

Formal mentoring institutionalizes the mentoring process, ensuring that it reaches all employees.

This model can help democratize access to mentorship.

The benefits and challenges of mentoring

Mentoring offers numerous benefits, from career advancement and personal support for mentees to professional recognition and fulfillment for mentors.

Organizations, too, benefit from mentoring through increased productivity, enhanced service delivery, and strategic planning for future leadership.

“Alternative mentoring models such as reverse mentoring and peer mentoring can be particularly effective.”

However, mentoring is not without its challenges.

Issues such as favouritism, power imbalances and the perpetuation of existing power dynamics can undermine the positive impact of mentoring programs.

It also risks imposing certain organizational cultures on mentees, often unconsciously reinforcing the status quo.

Reflecting on mentorship in practice

Drawing from my involvement in several mentorship programs supporting women from marginalized groups, it becomes evident that while mentoring can be a powerful tool for career advancement, it can also inadvertently reinforce the discriminatory cultures within organizations.

Traditional mentoring models in particular often lack an advocacy or systemic change component, which is crucial for addressing the deeper issues of inequality and bias.

To counteract these tendencies, alternative mentoring models such as reverse mentoring and peer mentoring can be particularly effective.

In reverse mentoring, for instance, the traditional power dynamic is inverted, allowing senior leaders to learn from younger or less experienced individuals.

This reciprocity fosters mutual learning and helps to challenge and deconstruct existing norms and practices within the workplace.

It is also important to be mindful of the inherent power imbalances present in mentoring relationships.

Organizational systems are not neutral; they create and enforce norms, behaviours and knowledge.

As Foucault argues, power is not merely held by institutions but is dispersed throughout society, influencing how knowledge and truth are constructed.

This understanding reminds us that mentoring relationships are shaped by complex, shifting power dynamics, that must be carefully navigated to avoid perpetuating the very inequalities they aim to address.

While mentoring remains a vital tool for personal and professional development, it is essential to critically examine and adapt mentoring practices to ensure they foster genuine growth, diversity and inclusion within organizations.

By embracing more equitable and reciprocal models of mentorship, we can work towards creating a more just and inclusive organizational culture.