Organizational and leadership updates

Campus and Community

By Lisa Browne

When the roles of vice-president (advancement and external relations) and the vice-president (administration and finance) were combined in December 2023, the president and vice-president (administration, finance and advancement) agreed to work together to determine any long-term structural adjustments within the portfolio.

Recent decisions supporting this commitment are below.

Associate vice-president (people and culture)

At its March 6 meeting, the Board of Regents appointed Emily Wooley as interim associate vice-president (people and culture) for one year effective April 1, 2025.

This position change was announced in May 2024, which updates the leadership for this department from the current director of human resources to this new role.

This is not an additional position. The expanded people and culture mandate reflects an enhanced commitment to fostering an organizational culture focused on people.

The associate vice-president (people and culture) role is a pan-university position supported by and working in collaboration with senior leadership.

Units formally under the Office of the Chief Risk Officer

In November 2024, Memorial announced it was restructuring functions within the previous Office of the Chief Risk Officer. After consultation, decisions have been finalized regarding the organizational structure changes for these teams.

Environmental Health and Safety will report to the associate vice-president (people and culture). This change fits under the department’s new expanded mandate. This will be a new operational line for this portfolio.

The Protective Services Unit, which includes Campus Enforcement and Patrol and Emergency Management, will report to the vice-president (administration, finance and advancement).

Risk Management and Insurance will report to the director of protective services at this time. A further decision for this team’s reporting is under consideration.

These transitions have begun and it is anticipated it will be in effect with the new fiscal year on April 1, 2025.

These changes provide many opportunities for synergies, alignment and opportunities to strengthen working together.

Chief financial officer update

Matthew Strong has been extended as interim chief financial officer effective April 22, 2025, to April 22, 2026, or until an incumbent is announced. I am grateful to Mr. Strong for taking on this position and for the support of his team.

Pension unit update

Responsibility for pension services will be transferred to the Office of the Chief Financial Officer with the new reporting relationship currently in transition and to be effective April 1, 2025.

Embedding the Pensions Services Office as a separate unit within the Office of the Chief Financial Officer structure leverages Memorial’s specialized and expert financial knowledge and reflects the growing complexity and size of the Pension Plan.

The proposed resourcing model increases the number of pension office staff from seven to 11. The current staff level in the Pension Office has, for the most part, remained unchanged for the past 30 years while the plan, the participants and the retirees have grown significantly.

The new resourcing model builds upon existing resources and will facilitate improved oversight and governance for the pension plan’s two primary lines of responsibility: 1) asset management and accounting and, 2) plan administration. The lead position, director of pensions, Glen Roberts, will provide strategic direction and oversight for the unit.

Memorial’s pension plan resourcing and organizational structure have been compared to other similar university pension plans and Newfoundland and Labrador public sector pension plans (Public Service Pension Plan and the Teachers’ Pension Plan).

This information was provided to the Board of Regents with the 2024-25 pension plan budget. The resourcing enhancements are in line with resourcing observed in these comparator plans.

Costs of administering the pension plan, including salaries, are charged directly to the pension fund in accordance with the Memorial University Pensions Act.

Office of Development and Alumni Engagement leadership change

After 19 years as executive director of the Office of Development and Alumni Engagement, Penny Blackwood is retiring on April 4, 2025.

I am grateful for Ms. Blackwood’s leadership and her impact on the institution. Jennifer O’Neil has been appointed acting executive director.