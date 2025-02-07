Presidential search update

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

On behalf of the Presidential Search Committee (PSC), the Board of Regents is sharing an update with the Memorial University community following the committee’s most recent meeting on Jan. 28.

The PSC is responsible for the search for Memorial University’s next president and vice-chancellor. The committee includes faculty, students, regents, staff and community representatives.

The search process has been very active since fall 2024.

The candidate profile and advertisement were finalized by the PSC following review and incorporation of main themes from the broad consultation process, and input from Memorial’s EDI-AR Committee that supports senior academic leadership searches. Advertising and direct outreach to potential candidates commenced and was ongoing through January 2025.

The advertisement for Memorial’s next president and vice-chancellor was distributed through: Academica Canada Careers, CAUT, Chronicle of Higher Education, Diverse Issues in Higher Education, Indigenous Professional Association of Canada, Journal of Blacks in Higher Education, Senior Women Administrators of Canada, University Affairs, Times Higher Education, Women in Higher Education, and Memorial’s website and network.

At its Jan. 28 meeting, following review of detailed candidate submissions, the PSC was briefed on approximately 275 conversations and consultations that had taken place with prospective candidates and post-secondary leaders. Fifty formal applications have been reviewed by the PSC. The committee continues to be open to new applications.

Also at that meeting, the committee conducted an initial review of applications received to date. The PSC has provided direction to Perret Laver to help collect additional information about some applicants prior to finalizing candidates to be invited to the first phase of the interview process. That work is now ongoing.

“I would like to thank the members of the search committee for their time and commitment, as well as many other members of the university community and beyond who have engaged in the search process for Memorial’s next president and vice-chancellor,” said Justin Ladha, chair of the Board of Regents.

“We are pleased to begin the review of candidates and heartened by the level of interest from those seeking to join the Memorial University community as president and vice-chancellor.”

While initial applicant review is underway, the PSC wishes to emphasize that the search has not closed and remains open to further applicants.

Hybrid search update

On Oct. 30, the PSC established that it would conduct a hybrid search.

This will allow key stakeholders of the Memorial community to interact with the short-listed candidates and provide feedback to the PSC.

The stakeholder groups include elected members of Senate (including students); the Board of Regents (including students); students (including representatives from those elected to the student unions and from the general student population); and both unionized and non-unionized employees. The PSC is ensuring that group members will include representation from all of Memorial’s campuses.

The PSC and Board of Regents will continue to communicate to the Memorial community about next steps on the journey to find our next president and vice-chancellor.