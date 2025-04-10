Provincial budget

Campus and Community

By Memorial University

Yesterday, April 9, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador released its 2025 budget.

It included significant investment in Memorial University.

$316 million for its core operating grant: $7.8 million for the Campus Renewal Fee, which means this fee will not be charged to students Recommitment of the $4.7 million for the Faculty of Nursing’s satellite sites allocated in 2024-25 $2 million for the Doctor of Psychology Program

More than $78 million for the Faculty of Medicine, which includes the annual operating grant, as well as close to $7 million for more undergraduate seats, clerkships and expansion of internal medicine

$70 million over the next eight years to help with deferred maintenance of university infrastructure

Dr. Jennifer Lokash, president and vice-chancellor pro tempore, welcomed the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador’s substantial commitment to Memorial University’s future.

“We are very pleased to see the government’s increased investment in our institution,” said President Lokash. “Throughout the last 24 months, Memorial’s leadership has worked tirelessly with the provincial government. We are committed to continuing to improve governance and increasing efficiencies while delivering quality education and support to our diverse student community. We will also continue to foster a dynamic research and innovation ecosystem here in Newfoundland and Labrador.”

Like universities throughout Canada, Memorial faces challenges created by the federal government’s reduction in study permits, decreased enrolment, aging infrastructure and inflationary pressure.

The province announced that the planned $13.7 million operating grant reduction for 2025 is on hold for this fiscal year. While this relieves some of the immediate pressure facing the university in 2025-26, Memorial must continue its work to address budgetary challenges and make positive change.

“It is our responsibility to make thoughtful and strategic changes that ensure we remain responsive to students, fiscal realities, enrolment trends and the needs of the province. We must be good stewards of the resources entrusted to Memorial by the provincial government on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador,” said President Lokash.

Memorial’s leadership team will now study the details of the provincial budget to inform the preparation of the university’s budget for the year ahead. More information will be shared with the university community as it becomes available. The university budget will be presented to the Board of Regents at its May 2025 meeting.