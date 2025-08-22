Reflections from my first two weeks

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

In just two weeks, you’ve made me feel part of something special — thank you for welcoming me so warmly into the Memorial learning community.

My family and I have experienced incredible kindness and generosity over the last 10 days, which is particularly impressive given that so many of you were also managing the significant stress of a wildfire emergency. The character and strength Newfoundlanders and Labradorians have shown in the face of such adversity is inspiring.



And while hosting the Canada Games, no less!

As some of you know, I love sport. I was an athlete, a coach and am currently involved as a technical official and parent. Through the lens of those experiences, I am particularly proud to have started my tenure as we welcomed athletes from across Canada. This has afforded me the opportunity to connect with faculty, staff, students, potential students and community partners — which has deepened my understanding of Memorial’s role in this province and its potential to shape the future.

Across all of those conversations, I have sensed a deep and unwavering passion for Memorial and a desire to see our university and students thrive. This particular sentiment was palpable across every exchange. It reinforced for me that, as we launch into Memorial’s next century, a shared commitment to student success must remain our guiding star.

Watch a video with President Morrison below.

I think a lot about student success. How do we create a learning ecosystem that will position every student to thrive? I’m anxious to hear from you on this issue, but what I know — from my personal experience and the research on this topic – is that driving student success is a shared responsibility. Regardless of your role or title, everyone — faculty, staff, peer leaders, etc. — must commit to being learner-centric.

I’ve heard you say that a strong sense of community and diversity on our campuses are key strengths. People and place matter here, and we have an obligation to nurture both.

I’ve heard your hopes for change — and your concerns about its impact. Without question, change can be both uplifting and unsettling. As we co-architect our next century, however, we must work together to ensure Memorial remains academically excellent, financially strong and deeply connected to its communities.

Thank you again for sharing your thoughts, feedback, ideas and passions with me. What I’ve heard will continue to inform my leadership. I’m excited to keep listening and learning about Memorial, in formal and informal ways, over the coming months. Together, we will develop shared priorities that can be translated into practical goals.

I’m looking forward to welcoming our students to this new academic year, and meeting and hearing from as many of you as possible. There is much to learn, and much to build together!