Student enrolment update

By Dr. Jennifer Lokash

The close of fall 2025 registration offers an important moment to assess Memorial’s enrolment profile and look ahead strategically.

Enrolment is more than a number: it represents the students who enrich our university community and who strengthen the vitality and resilience of Newfoundland and Labrador. Understanding enrolment data and trends allows us to anticipate future demands, support student success and plan for our continued contribution to Newfoundland and Labrador’s cultural, social and economic development.

For the fall 2025 semester, Memorial University has a total enrolment of 17,056 students across all campuses — a 4.6 per cent decrease compared to fall 2024.

Undergraduate student enrolment has declined by 3.2 per cent. Undergraduate students represent the largest proportion of Memorial’s total student population. Graduate students make up approximately a quarter of the total, and enrolment at that level has decreased by 9.7 per cent.

The most significant shift this fall is in international enrolment, which has declined by 23.5 per cent across all levels of study compared to fall 2024. This change mirrors national trends affecting universities across Canada. Factors such as federal policy changes on study permit applications, evolving visa processes and changing global perceptions of Canada as a welcoming destination for international students have contributed to this reduction.

Despite the overall decrease, students in Newfoundland and Labrador continue to choose Memorial. In 2025, the number of Newfoundland and Labrador students at Memorial grew slightly to 11,102, a modest increase (1.9 per cent) from 2024. While this is encouraging, it is not enough to offset broader enrolment declines. Demographic trends show a long-term decline in the number of high school graduates in the province, which is not expected to rebound significantly in the coming decade. This makes it even more critical that we strengthen our efforts to attract and retain university-qualified students who may otherwise choose institutions outside the province.

This context underscores the urgent need for renewal, innovation and action. We must reimagine how we attract, support and inspire students from Newfoundland and Labrador, across Canada, and around the world.

As President Morrison said in a post on LinkedIn last week, “enrolment is not just about numbers. It’s the manifestation of our mission.” Her reflection reminds us that behind every data point is a student who has placed their trust in Memorial — a learner who brings energy, ideas and potential that ripple outward into families, workplaces and communities. Enrolment is not simply a metric to manage; it is a shared responsibility and a reflection of our commitment to access, quality, and impact.

The path forward

Everyone at Memorial has a role to play in championing our university and its impact on Newfoundland and Labrador.

In September, we appointed Andrew Kim as university lead in enrolment innovation. He will guide the transformation of undergraduate and graduate admissions, student retention and student success initiatives, collaboratively with units across all Memorial’s campuses. New recruitment campaigns are underway and web traffic to top prospective student pages has increased in comparison to last year.

A sustainable enrolment and retention plan is central to Memorial’s strategic priorities. This is not about growth for growth’s sake: it’s about identifying the optimal enrolment level that sustains a vibrant and viable academic environment, fosters student success and supports thriving research.

Work is continuing on our Student Enrolment and Retention Plan, which will span all campuses and levels of study. A draft of this plan will be shared with Senate in November, and the Board of Regents in December.

Immediate priorities

To address these challenges and seize emerging opportunities, we are taking action to ensure learners see higher education as responsive, relevant and essential to their future.

Our focus is on five key priorities that will strengthen the student experience and position Memorial for sustainable success:

Innovating programs and pathways: creating flexible degree options that enable transfers from the college system, developing pathways, exploring program mix and sustainability.



Expanding recruitment efforts: engaging prospective students year-round, beyond traditional recruitment cycles.

Modernizing admissions: streamlining policies and practices to make Memorial more accessible.

Strengthening student preparation and support: enhancing academic and social readiness and improving communication and services to boost first- and second-year retention.

Delivering exceptional service: responding to student inquiries quickly, accurately and with empathy.

A shared responsibility

Addressing this challenge will require us to work in new and different ways, and every member of the Memorial community has a role to play in recruitment and retention. The challenges we face are real, but so is our capacity to respond with creativity, purpose and unity. In doing so, we will build a more resilient and student-centred future for Memorial.