That’s a wrap

Campus and Community

By Maria Carroll

Caleb Gould of Bear Cove soars through the air during volleyball play.

For two exciting weeks, Memorial University’s St. John’s campus housed the Canada Games athletes’ village, polyclinic, media centre and mission offices; hosted seven sporting events; and became a gathering place for participants from every corner of the country.

The sporting spirit of Canada’s youth athletes was alive on campus, says Lisa Browne, vice-president (advancement and external relations).

She says hosting the national event was more than a chance to showcase Memorial University’s campus and facilities to a national audience — it was an event that united our community.

“Working together to welcome thousands of athletes, coaches and visitors was a powerful team-building experience that strengthened our institutional spirit,” she said. “As we look ahead to the new academic year and our next 100 years, we’re filled with pride for what we accomplished as a team and the possibility of what’s to come. Thank you to everyone at Memorial for their incredible support.”

Follow along with just a few of the many special moments of the Games in the photo essay below.

1/ Swimmers take your mark – go! Memorial University’s Aquarena hosted the swimming competitions in week one. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 2/ Butterfly stroke Team N.L.’s Kiarra Higdon takes a breath in the swimming competition. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 3/ Hoops No. 9 Gracie Dalton goes up for a layup against Team Manitoba during basketball play on Aug. 10. Team N.L. placed ninth overall. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 4/ Cultivating the creative side Grenfell Campus brought props from its Fine Arts department to the Memorial Showcase that took place each day outside the Queen Elizabeth II Library. Here, athletes from Team British Columbia give some of them a closer look. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 5/ Big air Team N.L.’s Brody Buckle goes for two against Team Manitoba during basketball play on Aug. 13 at Memorial University’s Field House on the St. John’s campus. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 6/ Memorial mascot Sammy the Sea-Hawk was a regular sight at Memorial’s Canada Games venues on the St. John's campus. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 7/ Flair and physicality Mia Fradsham of Conception Bay South participates in the women’s solo technical routine during artistic swimming, hosted at Memorial's Aquarena. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 8/ High five, high energy Team N.L's No. 1 Nevaeh Pilgrim of Flatrock high fives her teammates as the basketball team takes to the court at Memorial University’s Field House. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 9/ Pike position Memorial’s Aquarena was home to the diving competition in week two. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 10/ Clean lines One metre spring board competition took place at the Aquarena in week two. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 11/ Super stunters Memorial University’s cheer squad took in Canada Games action in week one. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp 12/ Proud moment President Morrison presenting Team Ontario with the bronze medal for men’s indoor volleyball. Photo: Rich Blenkinsopp

Visit here to view the full Memorial University 2025 Canada Games photo album.