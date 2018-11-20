The Harlow experience

Campus and Community

By Mandy Cook

Some education students learned first-hand recently that their training might lead to becoming the Queen’s representative one day.

Six Faculty of Education students studying at Memorial’s Harlow Campus in the historic town of Old Harlow, U.K., got to know Judy Foote, Newfoundland and Labrador’s lieutenant-governor, a little bit when she visited the campus on Nov. 7.

An educator before she embarked on a career in journalism and communications — as head of Memorial’s then-University Relations department — and, later, provincial and federal politics, Lt.-Gov. Foote shared some of her early work experiences with the students: teaching music in her hometown of Grand Bank and substituting in St. John’s.

Student Olivia Outerbridge says the lieutenant-governor told her and her classmates “to aim high” in life and that they can do anything they set their minds to.

“I was also very pleased with the positive change she is hoping to make in Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Ms. Outerbridge, who is from St. John’s. “She is encouraging people to recognize Indigenous Peoples and to remember that it was their land first. She also is hoping to have a place that is very welcoming for people struggling with mental health problems.”

After introductions, Sandra Wright, general manager of Harlow Campus, and the students were eager to take the lieutenant-governor on a tour of Memorial’s international campus – one of only two operated by a Canadian university offering the “unique” learning and work-term experience, as Lt.-Gov. Foote noted during her visit.

First on the itinerary was The Maltings. Harlow Campus consists of a group of 19th-century and older buildings, The Maltings being the main one. Formerly used for drying grain, the building now houses Harlow Campus’s main office, dining room and common area.

From there, the tour included the remaining heritage buildings, which feature lecture space and student and instructor accommodations, and concluded with lunch and an update on the planning for the campus’s 50th-anniversary celebrations next year.

Official visitor and alumna

Ms. Wright says it was important Lt.-Gov. Foote visit the campus and meet with the students to see directly the benefits of having a campus in the U.K. and to help raise Harlow’s profile in the local area and also within Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We felt a huge sense of pride for Her Honour to take interest in visiting Harlow Campus,” Ms. Wright said.

Asked about her impressions of her visit, Lt.-Gov. Foote says that as the official visitor to Memorial — and an alumna — she welcomed the opportunity to return.

“My first visit was 34 years ago as an employee of Memorial,” Lt.-Gov. Foote said.

“Now, speaking to the Faculty of Education students doing their work terms during this semester, it is obvious the experience continues to be a life-changing one. I have no doubt, given the positive experience [so many] Memorial students have had while at the campus, that many will be looking forward to the 50th-anniversary celebrations, and like I did, return to the campus and relive fond memories while making new ones.”