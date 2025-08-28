Thoughts on the Education Accord 

Campus and Community

By Dr. Janet Morrison

The Education Accord N.L. released its final report today, outlining an ambitious vision to transform and modernize the province’s education system.

I was pleased to attend the announcement with our provost, Dr. Jennifer Lokash, dean of Education, Dr. Pamela Osmond-Johnson, and other Memorial leaders.

Before speaking to the accord specifically, I’d like to acknowledge the leadership role played by two of our Faculty of Education colleagues: Drs. Anne Burke and Karen Goodnough, who served as the accord’s co-chairs. We are fortunate to have their expertise and dedication focused on the transformation of our education ecosystem. I want to thank and commend them, along with the many other Memorial community members who played a role in the process.

The report contains 110 calls for transformation under four pillars. It takes a holistic view of the needs of learners from their entry into the system in early childhood, through the secondary system, the transition to post-secondary and the pathway back to ongoing learning through adulthood.

Prioritizing learners

While it will take time to fully absorb the report’s insights, I’m encouraged to see learners positioned at the centre of systems, processes and resource decisions. This approach resonates deeply with Memorial’s strategic direction.

Prioritizing transitions throughout the learning journey is not only pedagogically sound — it’s essential to the social and economic vitality of Newfoundland and Labrador. The emphasis on a learner-centric educational ecosystem aligns with our commitment to academic excellence and to delivering a holistic, high-quality learner experience.

As we confront the fiscal realities ahead, we must be prepared to make difficult decisions with clarity, compassion and a steadfast focus on our mission. Strengthening Memorial for the long term will require deep collaboration with communities both within and beyond the university — working together to build a resilient, responsive institution that serves the province for generations to come.

We look forward to working with leaders from across the province to find educational opportunities for learners in Newfoundland and Labrador.

I am encouraging every member of our learning community to review the accord in the context of the pressures and possibilities facing Memorial. The accord website, including the final report, is available here.