Campus and Community

By Susan White

Cameron Stanford, No. 10, in action at the 2022 Canada Games in Niagara.

Competing at the pinnacle of sport is a dream for most young athletes.

For some people, it’s a provincial tournament. Others, the Olympic Games.

But every two years, the Canada Games is the pinnacle for young people in sport across the nation.

Cameron Stanford of St. John’s competed at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in Niagara Falls. He was a forward on the men’s basketball team, an experience he calls “an honour and a privilege.”

“Wearing the Newfoundland and Labrador jersey filled me with motivation, pushing me not only to play for myself but also for my family, friends and the entire community that supported me along the way,” he said. “My Canada Games experience created unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.”

This summer, thousands of athletes, coaches and managers will arrive in St. John’s for the 2025 Canada Games, the country’s largest multi-sport event.

Memorial transformed

On Nov. 27, Memorial University was announced as an official community partner of the event.

A large part of Memorial’s involvement will be its transformation into the Games village, which will include providing quarters for over 4,800 athletes, coaches and managers.

Memorial will also provide space for provincial and territorial mission offices, medical and wellness clinics, media and broadcast centres, quiet areas and gathering places.

“We’re going to make sure that every visitor on our campus is treated like family.” — Justin Ladha

Competition venues at Memorial include the Aquarena, which is currently being renovated to meet the Canada Games standards for artistic swimming, diving and swimming events.

The Field House will be used for basketball and volleyball.

The Fortis Canada Games Complex, a world-class, multi-use recreation and sports facility, is being built for athletics (track and field) and soccer.

Team Memorial

Justin Ladha, chair of Memorial’s Board of Regents, spoke at an event earlier today announcing the community partnership.

“The Games gives us the opportunity to show what Team Memorial can do when we put our hearts and minds into one common goal,” he said. “Newfoundland and Labrador’s hospitality is well known, and we’re going to make sure that every visitor on our campus is treated like family.”

Mr. Ladha has competed in four summer Games, winning a bronze medal in sailing in 2001.

He also coached squash in the 1999 Corner Brook Games and is serving as commodore of the Royal Newfoundland Yacht Club, which is hosting the Games’ sailing competition this summer.

“The thing I remember most is the feeling of walking into the stadium and representing your province — there’s nothing quite like the camaraderie and pride of that moment. It truly is a mini Olympics. You know you are part of something special.”

Critical role

Kim Keating, co-chair of the board of directors for the Canada Games host society, says Memorial’s involvement is critical to the Games’ success.

“As a home away from home for athletes and coaches, and the host of seven of our 19 sporting events, Memorial University plays an integral role in creating an unforgettable Games experience,” she said. “This partnership strengthens the foundation of the Games itself while paving the way for a legacy that will be felt long after.”

Mr. Stanford’s involvement in sport continued beyond the Canada Games.

The engineering student is now in his third season with the Sea-Hawks’ men’s basketball team.

He says his experience at the Games also inspired him to give back to the sport.

He now coaches youth basketball and volunteers in the community.

“I’m committed to being a positive role model for aspiring athletes with the hope that they, too, will one day have the opportunity to experience something as impactful as the Canada Games.”

The 2025 Canada Games will be held Aug. 8-25.

St. John’s last hosted the Games in 1977.