By and for women

By Janet Harron

Long-time Memorial University supporter the Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) continues to look, feel and do good in its 80th year of elevating education through advocacy.

Grace Hollett (B.Ed.’59, M.Ed.’87), former national president and current vice-president of international relations for the national organization and a 25-year member, points out that in 1945 the proposed St. John’s CFUW club was required to receive permission from the British Federation of University Women and the International Federation of University Women to join the organization, as Newfoundland had not yet joined Canada.

Ms. Hollett is also the current public relations lead for the St. John’s club and a leader in attracting new members to the organization. Two of her daughters are members, as are two of her daughters-in-law. She also recently recruited the organization’s 100th member.

“We have a saying: no one says no to Grace,” said current president Janet O’Brien (B.Comm (Hon.)’80, MER’11), with a laugh.

Perhaps best known for its annual book sale that regularly raises tens of thousands of dollars for scholarships, bursaries and other outreach projects, the club has a long history of advocating for women and children.

Among the group’s many past successes include developing the first Headstart Intervention Program for pre-schoolers (1967-72); screening children’s films at local theatres (1962-82); producing educational films for what was then known as Avalon Cable Vision; successfully lobbying St. John’s city council to fund the first two childrens’ branch libraries; sponsoring the first local organization to help children with special needs; and, most recently, managing the Newfoundland Art Posters in Schools Program.

Book lovers’ yearly highlight

But the biggest feather in its cap by far is the Great Big Book Sale.

This year, in a new location in the former Globo Shoes location across from McDonald’s on the Avalon Mall parking lot in St. John’s, the Great Big Book Sale will run three days from Thursday, April 3, to Saturday, April 5.

Book donation drop-off is at the same location beginning on International Women’s Day, Saturday, March 8, and runs until Sunday, March 23. Books can be dropped off from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.

The new venue will allow drop-off, categorizing/sorting and displaying at the same site, solving a major logistical hurdle for the organizers.

Ms. O’Brien estimates the group receives between 40,000-50,000 book donations. Other Canadian CFUW chapters regularly ask the St. John’s chapter how to run a successful book sale.

“We often hear what a joy it is to come to the sale and be among people who love books.” — Libby Foran

Ms. O’Brien says one of the things that heartens her the most is families coming with children.

“It’s nice to see that books still mean so much to kids.”

Outreach chairperson Libby Foran (B.Ed.’74) agrees.

“We often hear what a joy it is to come to the sale and be among people who love books and that it’s reassuring that the digital world hasn’t completely taken over,” she said. “I’ve heard that said dozens and dozens of times over the last few years.”

Student-focused giving

After expenses, the sale usually generates between $60,000–$70,000 with over half of the money funding student scholarships and bursaries at Memorial University, the Marine Institute and the College of the North Atlantic.

Ms. O’Brien and other committee members hope for a similar result this year.

Laura Lilly (B.Sc.’19, MMS’24) received the CFUW St. John’s Marine Institute Scholarship in 2024 and is currently working with the Fisheries and Oceans Canada as a species at risk biologist.

Ms. Lilly says that by generously supporting higher education for women, the CFUW is providing students with support for their academic pursuits, helping them break barriers and securing a successful future.

“I find myself in a career in marine science that men have historically dominated,” she said. “Not all women and girls have access to post-secondary education because of gender, social situations and family commitments. The work of the CFUW addresses these barriers by improving educational opportunities for women and girls. I commend the generosity and investment that the CFUW provides for students and their future.”

After the disbursement to Memorial and College of the North Atlantic, the remaining book sale funds are donated to other organizations, including Thrive and We Care Newfoundland and Labrador, with a mandate to address and end gender-based violence against immigrant and racialized women, girls, seniors and LGBTQ+ community members. It also donates comfort baskets of household items to help Iris Kirby House clients settle into new lodgings.

The ongoing book sale success doubled the CFUW’s outreach budget and support for programs such as Scientists in Schools, various local community centres, the Home Again Furniture Bank, Memorial’s St. John’s campus food bank and other organizations.

Common denominator

Books have always been a connecting thread in the club’s activities.

Novelist Margaret Duley spoke at the group’s first event in September 1945; her niece and fellow writer Dr. Margot Duley (BA’66) is a current member.

Various members currently run seven book clubs.

As vice-president of international relations with the national association, Ms. Hollett and the national president will lead a 20-member CFUW delegation to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women in New York from March 10-21. The CFUW will co-host two events, including an international speakers panel chaired by St. John’s educator Dr. Linda Coles (B.Ed.’74, BA’75, M.Ed.’84, PhD’08) and featuring Newfoundland and Labrador Lieut.-Gov. Joan Marie Aylward (BN’82).

At the national, local and international levels, the CFUW continues to work to improve the status of women and those who identify as female and to promote public education, human rights, social justice and peace in Canada and abroad.

The CFUW will be collecting books for their annual sale as of Saturday, March 8.

Further information on CFUW St. John’s, membership and this year’s book sale can be found by visiting Facebook.