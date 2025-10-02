Celebrating the harvest

Public Engagement

By Courtenay Griffin

From fresh local produce and food vendors to farm animals and tractor rides, Labrador Campus’s Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems will be the main attraction in Happy Valley-Goose Bay this weekend.

In partnership with the Community Outdoor Market and the Labrador Friendship Centre, Labrador Campus invites friends and families to the Pye Centre for its annual Farm Fun Day, a celebration of the end of the growing season, on Saturday, Oct. 4.

“Farm Fun Day has become such an important event for us at Labrador Campus, and to other local farmers, vendors and community members in the region,” said Jamie Jackman, co-ordinator for Pye Centre. “It’s really a community effort, and everyone shows up.”

In 2024, the event drew more than 1,000 guests.

“Farm Day celebrates the harvest, but it also showcases the uniqueness and diversity of what the Labrador Campus has to offer students. So, it has become a great way for the campus to connect with the community while enjoying a day together,” he said.

Farm Fun Day visitors can expect a variety of vendors and artisans with locally prepared food, crafts, fresh produce, music, games for kids, farm animals, prizes and more.

Opportunities will also be available to learn more about Labrador Campus programs and initiatives, and to meet the extraordinary staff, including resident farmer Lem Seaward, who was recently recognized as one of 100 people to have impacted Memorial University through its 100-year history.

Accessible addition

Visitors can also expect a new feature throughout Pye Centre since last year’s Farm Fun Day event: a series of accessible trails designed for wheelchairs and others with limited mobility.

The trails’ development was made possible with funding from the International Grenfell Association and in partnership with community collaborators.

Currently, the trail route is approximately 185 metres with an additional 200 metres mapped out for future development.

“One of our main priorities is to provide guests with an opportunity to engage with the land,” said Mr. Jackman. “This important infrastructure increases accessibility for staff, students and visitors and creates an inviting path through the heart of the natural boreal forested areas that we’ve been blessed with.”

Farm Fun Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 4, from 12-4 p.m. at the Pye Centre for Northern Boreal Food Systems, 80 Mud Lake Rd., Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Guests are asked to provide a non-perishable food item or a monetary donation in support of the Community Food Bank as the cost of admission.

For additional details, please visit the Labrador Campus Facebook page.